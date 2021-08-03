Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 3 August, 2021, 10:17 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Vaccinated people can also get, spread C-19

Published : Tuesday, 3 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 189

Vaccinated people can also get, spread C-19

Vaccinated people can also get, spread C-19

It is growingly evident that people can catch COVID-19 and spread the disease even after being fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.
Vaccinated people can come down with infections, overwhelmingly asymptomatic or mild, according to The New York Times. That may come as a surprise to many vaccinated people, who often assume that they are completely shielded from the virus. And breakthrough infections raise the possibility, as yet unresolved, that vaccinated people may spread the virus to others.
Citing a small study, the CDC said 79 percent of the vaccinated individuals who were infected with COVID-19 at July public events in a town on Cape
Cod in Massachusetts reported symptoms such as cough, headache, sore throat and fever, according to Reuters.
People who have been vaccinated for COVID-19 and go on to contract the virus are reporting some different symptoms to people who are unvaccinated, the HuffPost has reported.
The NHS website still lists the three most common COVID-19 symptoms as a new persistent cough, a high temperature, and a loss of taste and smell - although symptoms of the dominant Delta variant often vary from these.
Now, experts warn that symptoms can differ again in vaccinated people. There are four key symptoms that people with a breakthrough case of Covid after vaccination are reporting, the HuffPost said in the Jul 29 report, citing the Zoe Symptom Tracker app.
Sneezing is one of these. Previously, this wasn't a common symptom of the virus and was actually a suggested way for people to differentiate between coronavirus and a common cold or allergies.
However, if you've had the jab and are sneezing more than usual, it could actually be a sign of COVID rather than hay-fever, so it's worth taking a test.
Additionally, a headache, runny nose and sore throat are also reported as key symptoms of breakthrough COVID cases in people who have been jabbed.
Sneezing is also a key way that viruses spread, the researchers noted, so if you've found yourself sneezing more than usual, as well as getting tested, consider taking extra precautions to protect others.
"Try to cover all coughs and sneezes with tissue or the inside of your elbow to minimise the spread of droplets. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth until you wash your hands," they said.
In total, there are 20 possible symptoms of COVID, so people should stay alert and if you think you have COVID, always get tested and self-isolate. "Whether you've had both COVID jabs or not, we all still need to be careful to follow the advice on 'hands, face, space, fresh air' to protect your own health as well as those around you in your family, workplace, and community," researchers said.    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tk 84,000cr RMG export orders in June-July this year
Vaccinated people can also get, spread C-19
Fully vaccinated corona patients have less risk
Ministry not responsible for rise in infections: Health Minister
246 deaths, 15,989 new Covid cases in 24 hours
Lockdown makes little impact as infections, deaths continue to rise
PM likely to join UNGA session in person: FM
Second dose AstraZeneca vaccination starts today


Latest News
China quietly sets new 'buy Chinese' targets for state companies - US sources
Osmani airport incident: 2 probe committees formed
Many BUET students not ready to sit term final exams online
IMF approves largest SDR allocation in history to boost global liquidity
Iran warns of response if security threatened after ship attack
DGHS shutters Praava Health Care
Ruling on East Jerusalem flashpoint evictions postponed
BTRC purchases telecom monitoring system
SHAREit sets sights on Bangladesh market
England’s Bangladesh tour in jeopardy
Most Read News
Bangladesh and QUAD: Demystifying myth and reality
Suspected drug dealer killed in ‘gunfight’
Six killed as truck plunges into roadside ditch
Bangladesh's Olympics journey ends   
Masterminds behind Bangabandhu’s killing will be exposed: PM
Hurry to return to Dhaka
A black day in the history of Dhaka University
Civil society, community based initiatives a must for tackling C-19
Authorities turn blind eye to public sufferings
Zverev routs Khachanov to win Olympic gold
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft