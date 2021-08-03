Fully vaccinated corona patients have less risk

People who are not fully vaccinated against coronavirus have a higher risk of respiratory problems, hospitalization and death than those who are vaccinated, said the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), based on a study.

According to a study of the IEDCR, seven percent of those fully vaccinated have been hospitalized while it is 23 percent for those not vaccinated.

The IEDCR revealed the information in a study conducted on 1,334 Covid-19 patients.

IEDCR said 32 percent of those infected with non-communicable disease but not vaccinated have had to go to hospital after contracting Covid-19. It was 10

percent among fully vaccinated patients.

For this, IEDCR has advised everyone to take two doses of vaccine in addition to following the hygiene rules.

In the study, 1,334 people were selected from the national list of coronavirus patients in May and June on the basis of random selection.

All of them were over 30 years of old. Of the 1,334 people infected with the coronavirus, 592 were not vaccinated.

The rest were vaccinated. A total of 306 people who received two doses of the vaccine became infected with the coronavirus at least 14 days after receiving the vaccine.

The study found that 11 percent of non-vaccinated patients suffered from respiratory complications compared to 4 percent of those who received the two doses of vaccine.

The rate of respiratory complications was found to be 10 percent higher in non-vaccinated patients with non-communicable diseases than in corona-positive patients who received two doses of the vaccine.

Studies exposed that vaccine recipients are less likely to have ICU if they are infected with the coronavirus and have a lower mortality rate.

The IEDCR said 19 of the participants in the study who were not vaccinated had to be taken to the ICU, which is 3 percent. Of the full dose vaccine recipients, 3 had to be taken to the ICU, which is less than 1 percent.

Of those infected with the coronavirus and not vaccinated, 17 died, which is 3 percent. On the other hand, one of the vaccinated people died of coronavirus infection in the study.







