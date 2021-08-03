Video
Ministry not responsible for rise in infections: Health Minister

Published : Tuesday, 3 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 145
Staff Correspondent

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare is not responsible for the increase in coronavirus infections and deaths, said Health Minister Zahid Maleque on Monday.
The Health Minister said, "The responsibility of the Health Ministry is to provide health care that we
are providing to the patients. Our responsibility is to vaccinate and we are trying to vaccinate as many as we can. When someone falls ill in the hospital, our responsibility is to provide him with services and treatment and we are trying that too."
"We also inform people as to how many beds are in the hospitals. How many of them are empty. It is being reported through regular health bulletins," he added.
Zahid Maleque made the remarks in response to a question from a reporter, among others, invited to attend virtually the opening ceremony of World Breastfeeding Week on Monday.
"Everyone knows how the infection spreads. You may have seen how people board the ferry. How people walk in the crowded markets, a few wear masks and not many maintain social distancing, which leads to infection," he added.
He further said, "We have been doing our duty and will continue to do it to our best of abilities. You can ask them (the other divisions) why the infections is increasing as they are responsible for this."


