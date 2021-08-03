Video
Tuesday, 3 August, 2021
Front Page

246 deaths, 15,989 new Covid cases in 24 hours

Published : Tuesday, 3 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

The country witnessed 246 more deaths from coronavirus in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Sunday, bringing the total toll from the deadly virus to 21,162.
As many as 15,989 new cases were also detected during the time, raising the number of cases to 1,280,317, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).      
During the 24 hours, 15,482 Covid-19 patients recovered from the virus,
The recovery rate is 86.60 percent, the total number of recovery being 1,108,748, said the press release.  
The country logged positivity rate of 29.91 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands at 16.32 per cent and the death rate 1.65 per cent.
In the past 24 hours, 697 labs across the country tested 53,462 samples.
On Monday, Dhaka division reported the highest 76 deaths while 64 more died in Chattogram, 30 in Khulna, 22 in Rajshahi, 16 in Barisal, 14 each in Rangpur and Sylhet, and 10 in Mymensingh division.
Out of the 246 victims, 137 were male and 109 female.
The country's first coronavirus cases were detected on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.  
Meanwhile, the fast spreading coronavirus has claimed more than 4.2 million lives and infected nearly 200 million people across the world till Monday afternoon, according to Worldometer.
As many as 179.76 million people have recovered from Covid-19, which has spread to 220 countries and territories across the planet.
The coronavirus disease was first detected in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.


