Lockdown makes little impact as infections, deaths continue to rise



Expatriates willing to go abroad wait in a long queue for taking Covid-19 vaccine at Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Monday.

Experts have termed the situation as very alarming.

In the last seven months from January to July, the country witnessed on an average 1,835 deaths per month and a total of 12,845 deaths due to the highly contagious disease.

In January, the country recorded 535 coronavirus-related deaths.

February saw 280 deaths, which was the lowest in seven months.

But in July the country

recorded the highest deaths at 6,182 which was more than 21 times higher than February.

The number of Covid-19 patients who died in March, April, May and June were 624, 2,420, 1,157 and 1,863 respectively.

The first corona infection was detected in the country on March 8 last year, and the first death from the disease occurred on March 18. In last year, the death toll from corona infection in the country was highest from late June to early July.

Afterwards, it saw a decline for several months but since the first week of March this year, the detection and death rate of Covid-19 has been increasing in the country.

Dr Mushtaq Hossain, Adviser to the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), said, "If we don't get any positive effect from the lockdown, the ongoing restrictions should be further tightened."

"The infections and deaths due to coronavirus have spread across the country due to negligence. Strict restrictions are being relaxed and there are increasing crowds on the roads. Even more alarming is people's hang-outs beside roads, in the shops, after prayers in the mosques. The infection is actually spreading from these crowds," he added.

Iqbal Arsalan, a member of the National Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19, said, "The fear is that the consequence of this relaxed lockdown will be seen next week or next two weeks. If the infection continues to grow this way, it cannot be handled."

"The main problem of this time is that the infection has spread even to the villages where medical facilities are inadequate. No ICU or nasal cannula is available in rural areas," he said.

Prof Nazrul Islam, another member of the National Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19, said, "As many patients are being identified with the virus, effective steps need to be taken to bring each of them under strict management."

"The lockdown is not working. People are coming out whenever they get a chance. The patients have to be identified and taken to isolation, his family members should be quarantined. All should wear face masks. Otherwise, this chain of transmission cannot be broken," he added.

"After detection, the infected persons must be isolated at home and food must be provided to them. The work of providing food has to be done by the local administration. In absence of it, the poor people are coming out from their houses," he further said.







