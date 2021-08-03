PM likely to join UNGA session in person: FM

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said on Monday that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is likely to join the 76th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA-76) in person maintaining health guidelines.

"We're hoping that our Prime Minister will lead the Bangladesh delegation (in person)," Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen told reporters on Monday.

He said the UNGA will be held on a limited scale this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic and they do not know about the heads of states and governments who will join it in person.

The UNGA will open on September 14, and the first day of the high-level General Debate will be held on September 21.

The Foreign Minister indicated that there will be fewer engagements on the sidelines due to the Covid-19 situation.








