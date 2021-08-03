Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 3 August, 2021, 10:17 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

PM likely to join UNGA session in person: FM

Published : Tuesday, 3 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 225
Diplomatic Correspondent

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said on Monday that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is likely to join the 76th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA-76) in person maintaining health guidelines.
"We're hoping that our Prime Minister will lead the Bangladesh delegation (in person)," Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen told reporters on Monday.
He said the UNGA will be held on a limited scale this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic and they do not know about the heads of states and governments who will join it in person.
The UNGA will open on September 14, and the first day of the high-level General Debate will be held on September 21.
The Foreign Minister indicated that there will be fewer engagements on the sidelines due to the Covid-19 situation.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tk 84,000cr RMG export orders in June-July this year
Vaccinated people can also get, spread C-19
Fully vaccinated corona patients have less risk
Ministry not responsible for rise in infections: Health Minister
246 deaths, 15,989 new Covid cases in 24 hours
Lockdown makes little impact as infections, deaths continue to rise
PM likely to join UNGA session in person: FM
Second dose AstraZeneca vaccination starts today


Latest News
China quietly sets new 'buy Chinese' targets for state companies - US sources
Osmani airport incident: 2 probe committees formed
Many BUET students not ready to sit term final exams online
IMF approves largest SDR allocation in history to boost global liquidity
Iran warns of response if security threatened after ship attack
DGHS shutters Praava Health Care
Ruling on East Jerusalem flashpoint evictions postponed
BTRC purchases telecom monitoring system
SHAREit sets sights on Bangladesh market
England’s Bangladesh tour in jeopardy
Most Read News
Bangladesh and QUAD: Demystifying myth and reality
Suspected drug dealer killed in ‘gunfight’
Six killed as truck plunges into roadside ditch
Bangladesh's Olympics journey ends   
Masterminds behind Bangabandhu’s killing will be exposed: PM
Hurry to return to Dhaka
A black day in the history of Dhaka University
Civil society, community based initiatives a must for tackling C-19
Authorities turn blind eye to public sufferings
Zverev routs Khachanov to win Olympic gold
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft