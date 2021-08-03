Video
EU delegation launches Climate Adaptation Campaign

Published : Tuesday, 3 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Staff Correspondent

Following the publication of the EU Adaptation Strategy, the European Union Delegation to Bangladesh started the Climate Adaptation Campaign on Sunday on its social media.
The campaign will continue until the end of the current month.
As part of the European Green Deal, the European Commission published a new and ambitious adaptation strategy on 24th February.
The strategy will make the European Union not only a climate-neutral but also a climate-resilient society by 2050, said a press release.
The strategy pursues four interlinked objectives: to make adaptation smarter, more systemic and faster, and to step up international action.
"We need to act immediately. Now is the time to transform our societies and economies both in Europe as well as in Bangladesh. We need to move from 'business as usual' approaches to integrated, longer-term strategies for adaptation and disaster risk management. We must ensure that the Covid-19 recovery agenda increases local adaptive capacity," said the release.
As pointed out by the Global Commission on Adaptation, investing USD 1.8 trillion globally in just five key adaptation areas from 2020 to 2030 could generate up to USD 7.1 trillion in total net benefits.
Adaptation is a no-regret investment for any country. The five areas considered are early warning systems, climate-resilient infrastructure, improved dryland agriculture, mangrove protection and investments in making water resources more resilient, it added.
The EU has been already working and innovating on these areas in Bangladesh since 2016 funding a project called 'Local Government Initiative on Climate Change (LoGIC), contributing with 15 million EUR.
This is a joint initiative led by the Local Government Division of the Ministry of Local Government Rural Development together with EU, Sweden and implemented by UNDP and UNCDF.
LoGIC has been designed to support approximately 200,000 of the most vulnerable households in 72 unions in seven districts in Bangladesh.


