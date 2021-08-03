BNP forms new bodies for Dhaka North, South units

BNP announced new convening committees for its Dhaka North and South units, abolishing the expired committees on Monday.

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's Advisor Abdus Salam and Rafiqul Alam Majnu were made Convenor and Member Secretary respectively of the party's Dhaka South unit.

The Chairperson's Advisor Amanullah Aman and the party's Sports Secretary Aminul Huq were made Convener and Secretary respectively of the Dhaka North unit.

Syed Emran Saleh Prince, the party's Organizing Secretary, told the media that BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir approved the two committees.









