Tuesday, 3 August, 2021, 10:16 AM
Doctor Recruitment

HC refrains from passing order

Published : Tuesday, 3 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Monday did not interfere with the government decision on the appointment of new doctors through 42th BCS (Special) examination.
The HC bench said that it is the government's decision as to how many doctors will be appointed and from which BCS examination. We cannot interfere with the decision.
A virtual single HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim came up with the order while hearing on a writ petition filed seeking its directive on the government to recruit doctors from the 6,000 candidates who qualified in the 39th BCS examination.
Senior lawyers Yusuf Hossain Humayun and Adv Md Moshiur Rahman appeared for the writ petitioners while Deputy Attorneys General Samarendranath Biswas and Bipul Bagmar represented the State.
A total of 1,360 candidates, who qualified in the 39th BCS, including Dr Rafa Md Nurul Islam filed the writ petition on July 29 with the HC for a direction to appoint new doctors from the 6,000 candidates who qualified in 39th BCS (special).
In the petition, the petitioners said that the government recently issued a circular for recruiting 4,000 new doctors through holding the 42th BCS examination, although 6,000 candidates who qualified the 39th BCS were not recruited,
The government could appoint the required doctors from the 39th BCS to fill up the vacant post instead of holding another BCS, said the writ petition.


