HC for specific announcement about vaccinating pregnant mothers

The High Court (HC) on Monday wanted to know from the government within 72 hours about the specific announcement whether pregnant women would be allowed to receive Covid-19 vaccine.

The HC asked Attorney General AM Amin Uddin to talk with the Health Ministry, Directorate General of Health Services and National Technical Advisory Committee to take steps over the issue.

The virtual single HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim came up with the verbal order after hearing a writ petition as public interest litigation jointly filed by four Supreme Court lawyers on July 31.

Barrister Mohammad Humayun Kabir Pallab appeared for the writ petition while Deputy Attorney General Samarendra Nath Biswas and Bipul Bagmar represented the state.

During the hearing, Justice M Enayetur Rahim said addressing Deputy Attorney General Samarendra Nath Biswas that although the Health Minister told the press yesterday (Sunday) it would decide on vaccinations for pregnant women but specific announcements in this regard needed to come within 72 hours.

The court also told him, "I am not giving any formal order. I hope a specific announcement would be made in the next 72 hours whether pregnant women would be allowed to receive Covid-19 vaccine.'

"Please tell the Attorney General to contact the Health Ministry, Directorate General of Health Services and National Technical Advisory Committee, asking them to make a specific announcement soon," he said.

Deputy Attorney General Samarendra Nath Biswas said he would inform the Attorney General about the issue right after court proceedings ended. The court then adjourned the hearing.

On July 31, four Supreme Court lawyers - Barrister Mohammad Humayun Kabir Pallab, Barrister Mohammad Kawsar, Advocate Rashida Chowdhury and Barrister Mozammel Haque - filed the writ petition saying that every year around 35 lakh women of the country become pregnant and they all are carrying a new life but thousands of them are dying due to Covid-19 infection.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said coronavirus vaccine can be given to pregnant women. Proper vaccination of pregnant women can further reduce the number of deaths of both mothers and their children.

But pregnant women have not been included in the government's Surokkha app and the vaccine registration web application although it is a constitutional right of the expecting mothers to receive vaccines, the petition said.

The petitioner also said it is one of the government's responsibilities to provide an opportunity on the Surokkha App so that the expecting mothers are given vaccination on a priority basis.

On July 29, a legal notice was sent to the respondents requesting them to take necessary steps in 24 hours to provide Covid-19 vaccine to pregnant women on a priority basis to protect their health.







