Tuesday, 3 August, 2021, 10:16 AM
Torun Column Lekhok Forum gets new committee

Published : Tuesday, 3 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 128
JnU Correspondent

A 15-member committee has been announced for the year 2021-2022 to increase the organizational activities of Bangladesh Torun Column Lekhok Forum and make the organization more dynamic and productive.
Later, considering the organizational skills and responsible activities of the members, a full committee comprising 18 members will be announced.
On Monday, Marjuk Raina, President of the Bangladesh Torun Column Lekhok Forum, and Anarul Islam, General Secretary, jointly approved the committee for one year through an office order.
Shahidul Islam and Nigar Sultana Supti, students of Dhaka University, are the vice-president and the assistant general secretary of the organization respectively. Ashikur Rahman, a student of Islamic University, is the organizing secretary and Momena Akhter Mukta, a student of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology, is the co-organizing secretary. Rashed Ahmed, a student of Islamic University, is the finance secretary and Saiful Islam, a student of Rajshahi University, is the co-finance secretary. National University student Ashrafuzzaman Shaon is the office secretary of the organization and Dhaka College student Sayem Ahmed is the deputy office secretary. Rajshahi University student Arafat Shaheen is the training secretary.



