Tuesday, 3 August, 2021, 10:16 AM
Home City News

All-out measures to curb dengue, chikungunya in Rajshahi

Published : Tuesday, 3 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 130

RAJSHAHI, Aug 2: All the authorities concerned, including Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) and divisional and district administrations, have taken all sorts of precautionary measures including cleaning of all possible breeding grounds of Aedes mosquito to prevent any outbreak of dengue and Chikungunya in the city and its outskirts.
This was revealed at a high-level coordination meeting with all the authorities concerned including public representatives and health officials held on Monday at the conference hall of city Bhaban.
Mayor of Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) AHM Khairuzzaman Liton addressed the meeting as the chief guest with Panel Mayor Shariful Islam Babu in the chair. Assistant Director of the Divisional Directorate of Health Services Dr Nazma Akhter, RCC Secretary Moshiur Rahman, Chief Health Officer Dr AFM Anzuman Ara Begum among others, addressed the meeting.    -BSS


