ICT division to digitize 73 libraries, says Palak

Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Division will digitize 71 government and two private libraries across the country, said ICT State minister Junayed Ahmed Palak.

A virtual review meeting was held between the ICT Division and Ministry of Cultural affairs to discuss the details of implementing this initiative on Sunday night.

He said the ICT division plans to turn the traditional libraries into E-libraries to meet the demands of the new generation by expanding quality online services.

For each library a separate digital library management system will be used for managing the eBooks and each of them will have a children and a Mujib corner, said Palak.

All the libraries are being designed in a way so that using any type of mobile set anyone can enter the e-libraries and read their desired books, he added.

For digitalization ICT division will connect the libraries with wireless LAN network, IP phone and RFID technology will be incorporated in divisional libraries. -UNB







