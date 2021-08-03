Dengue Alert: CU survey team finds Aedes larvae at 15 spots in Chattogram

CHATTOGRAM, Aug 2: A survey team of Chittagong University has detected Aedes mosquito larvae at 15 spots of the port city after examining samples collected from 99 localities, and suggested spraying mosquito repellant medicines to eradicate Aedes.

Chittagong University Proctor Dr Rabiul Hasan Bhuiyan, the convener of the research team, disclosed it on Sunday night, although the official results of the survey which started on July 5 are yet to be released.

Dr Rabiul , however, refused to name the places where the larvae were found before official submission of the survey report to City Corporation authorities.

"We've also examined the effectiveness of different medicines on the aedes mosquitoes. In our report, we'll provide an overall strategy on how to make anti-mosquito drives more effective," he added.

Chattogram City Corporation authorities said they will receive the survey report on Monday (Aug 2) and an all-out mosquito eradication drive will be initiated based on that.

Meanwhile, Chattogram Civil Surgeon Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi said six confirmed dengue cases were found in the city so far this year and two of them died.

He added that CCC too found the existence of aedes mosquitoes in different places of the city in its own survey.

Chittagong University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Shirin Akhter formed the survey team on March 24 to test effectiveness of medicines applied to eradicate aedes mosquitoes following the request of the City Corporation authorities.

The team visited at least 99 areas of Chattogram in July examining stagnant water, under construction buildings, flower tubs inside residential places and so on for the purpose of the study and came to the conclusion.

Sources at the CCC said special anti-mosquito teams will work from now on in four to six wards every day.

Bangladesh started seeing an upward trend in dengue cases from June with the advent of monsoon.

Some 2,286 dengue cases were reported in July alone, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). -UNB





