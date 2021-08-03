Video
None to oversee public sufferings

Published : Tuesday, 3 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM

None to oversee public sufferings

None to oversee public sufferings

Following reopening of RMG factories, thousands of workers and employees have begun returning to their work places facing serious hardship. Ignoring health and social distancing directives, a sea of people in the last couple of days travelled in by goods transports, auto-rickshaws, and rickshaw vans and even on foot to reach their workplaces in Dhaka, Narayanganj, Gazipur and other places apparently to save their jobs.

Most of these workers had been compelled to pay 5 to 10 times higher fares to reach their destinations before their factories reopened. In such arduous journey, stretching hundreds of kilometres, rain added to their misery. As the mad rush commenced, there were noticeably no authority to ease their sufferings. Bus and transport authorities had consecutive field days charging more. However, BGMEA played a contradictory role this time.

On one hand the association said in its official announcement workers staying outside of their workplaces after enjoying Eid-ul-Adha holidays and due to strict lockdown need not join their jobs immediately. While on the other, workers were served messages earlier to attend workplaces on Sunday. More to it, opening of public transports triggered the pace in the mad rush.

We are baffled, since relevant authorities failed to restore any form of discipline in reopening of factories and commuting of workers to join their respective work places. There had been practically zero coordination between the administration, law enforcement agencies and factory owners to bring back millions of workers to their workplaces before re -opening of factories. The evident lack of coordination also resulted in sudden disruption in the daily routine of workers.

Though it is a fact many factories have developed huge backlogs of orders due to the recent mandatory country wide lockdown, but the chaotic re-opening could have been easily avoided. Given the government's unpredictable decision making on imposing lockdown, it is imperative to spare our workers from extra sufferings.

Last Saturday, the BGMEA president has clearly stated that workers cannot be forced to return to work at a time when factories are set to open. Factories will be reopened with only workers living nearby. With factories resuming operation, all must strictly maintain all health protocols, including ensuring social distancing at entrances and exit points.

Now it is up to factory owners to comply with BGMEA chief's declaration and function accordingly. Similar to all of us, our RMG workers are also passing through pandemic-triggered testing times. There sufferings are even harsh, RMG associations and factory owners must turn pro-active in easing their existing woes and job uncertainties. We do not expect to witness repetition of this organised chaos once more.



