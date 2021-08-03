Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 3 August, 2021, 10:15 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Save our planet

Published : Tuesday, 3 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 132

Dear Sir
In the last few months, we have witnessed some climate-driven deadly disasters such as heat waves, wildfires, typhoons, floods, landslides, sand storms and so on in various parts of the world. The activities of human beings are the main cause of these disasters, mostly. Climate change is making the weather more extreme across the world day by day.

The current rate at which the disasters are happening is unprecedented and terrifying. The environmentalists and climate activists show the statistics of negative effects of climate change and warn the policymakers about future threats repeatedly. But the actions of global political and business leaders are not enough to mitigate climate change. They know the steps to take. But regretfully their actions are limited in attending different climate summits and giving false assurances. We really need to realize that it is not possible to survive and ensure sustainable development by destroying environment. If we do not stop being cruel on nature, it will take revenge woefully. So, we should not be so late to save our planet.

Therefore, the political and business leaders of the world from all countries must initiate sincere effort in order to reduce climate change. Simultaneously, the industrially developed countries should offer funds to the poor countries those have been facing negative of climate change.

Md Sakibul Hasan Sajeeb
Mirpur, Dhaka



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Save our planet
Britain should not turn its back on refugees
Pegasus and individual privacy
Zakiganj gas discovery in overpressure: A new frontier in exploration
Let Bangladesh be free from leprosy  
Dengue menace calls for coordinated actions in Dhaka
Mask should not be ignored
Pegasus and threat of cyber-weapons in smartphone age


Latest News
China quietly sets new 'buy Chinese' targets for state companies - US sources
Osmani airport incident: 2 probe committees formed
Many BUET students not ready to sit term final exams online
IMF approves largest SDR allocation in history to boost global liquidity
Iran warns of response if security threatened after ship attack
DGHS shutters Praava Health Care
Ruling on East Jerusalem flashpoint evictions postponed
BTRC purchases telecom monitoring system
SHAREit sets sights on Bangladesh market
England’s Bangladesh tour in jeopardy
Most Read News
Bangladesh and QUAD: Demystifying myth and reality
Suspected drug dealer killed in ‘gunfight’
Six killed as truck plunges into roadside ditch
Bangladesh's Olympics journey ends   
Masterminds behind Bangabandhu’s killing will be exposed: PM
Hurry to return to Dhaka
A black day in the history of Dhaka University
Civil society, community based initiatives a must for tackling C-19
Authorities turn blind eye to public sufferings
Zverev routs Khachanov to win Olympic gold
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft