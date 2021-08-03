Dear Sir

In the last few months, we have witnessed some climate-driven deadly disasters such as heat waves, wildfires, typhoons, floods, landslides, sand storms and so on in various parts of the world. The activities of human beings are the main cause of these disasters, mostly. Climate change is making the weather more extreme across the world day by day.



The current rate at which the disasters are happening is unprecedented and terrifying. The environmentalists and climate activists show the statistics of negative effects of climate change and warn the policymakers about future threats repeatedly. But the actions of global political and business leaders are not enough to mitigate climate change. They know the steps to take. But regretfully their actions are limited in attending different climate summits and giving false assurances. We really need to realize that it is not possible to survive and ensure sustainable development by destroying environment. If we do not stop being cruel on nature, it will take revenge woefully. So, we should not be so late to save our planet.



Therefore, the political and business leaders of the world from all countries must initiate sincere effort in order to reduce climate change. Simultaneously, the industrially developed countries should offer funds to the poor countries those have been facing negative of climate change.



Md Sakibul Hasan Sajeeb

Mirpur, Dhaka