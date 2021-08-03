Pegasus and individual privacy

The thirty years war and the Westphalia treaty are the most inalienable incidents that had given rise to the modern state system in Europe during the 17th Century. This was absolutely phenomenal what turned the feudal state system into a modern state system. Bringing about some salient changes, a bigger question alongside state border and government system was: who might be endowed with and assigned to the reign of "Sovereignty", state or individual (mass people)?



Aristotle's state system preferred individual sovereignty to state sovereignty through the reasonable argument and the admission of human potential. Later, many scholars like Augustine and Thomas Hobbes arguably renounced human potential and urged a state might keep the reign of sovereignty in the system itself. Many types of questionable alterations took place in the modern state system at different times with different manners, of which some were gainsaid and some were commonly adopted.



Above all, most significantly, the corroboration of human potential was overridden by state authority. Having vested in the mechanism of state authority, 'sovereignty' became the core irrefutable characteristic of a state and 'individual sovereignty' got pale its essence and couldn't last in this race. But, the question is, where has the argument of 'individual sovereignty' lied low?



Coming to another spectrum, the freedoms of speech, movement, choice, selection and everything supplanted the argument of individual sovereignty, by the time, the secular and democratic principles in the modern state system also amalgamated. Another phenomenal shift it was, that impeded the most substantial philosophical argument of 'individual sovereignty' over time.



State has the foremost sovereignty and the reign of anarchy through which it can rule over its people in a systematic way. But certain deals of individuals' privacy and private lives with state are sketchy; those have been shaken political thoughts in this post-modern era. Does having the power sovereignty mean that a state has all authoritative powers to spy over individuals' private lives? Does a state authority have the power of intervening private life whenever it wants and taking out any information?



The biggest question got raised, here, when the Pegasus scandal of the Indian government came out. For the sake of, so-called, national security and public security maintenance, the Indian government bought Pegasus spyware developed by an Israeli firm named NSO (Niv, Shalev, and Omri). Arguably, NSO told that, to track the criminals and terrorists, it only sells the technology for the purposes of human rights records and national security to any government or authority. Though this surveillance had been launched several years ago, this issue has come to mirror by the original investigation led by Paris-based NGO Forbidden Stories and the human rights groups like Amnesty International.



Who rules the world? If this query come to pass what would be the response? Normally, a crystal-clear answer may not come from any perspective, because state is the highest authority and primary actor of the world politics. But in the 21st century and distinctively during the COVID-19's horrible claws period, "technology" more specifically tech giant, is more paramount set up than ever in our individual, social, state as well as global context.



If we think cautiously regarding its demerits, it will be uncovered to us that how technology has trapped us in its web more than at any time in the human history. In the meantime, the Fifth Industrial Revolution is knocking at our door. To make life easier and more convenient, we have to rely completely upon technological instruments.



The superiority of technology, however, is not the invention of a particular state or a global organization rather a reflection of a little amount of extraordinary intellects and nakedness of some capitalists. As a result, the question regarding protecting the privacy of individuals is crucial in the context of austere management, on which Pegasus knocked us extremely. The main task of the state is to ensure the personal and social rights of the citizens.



But when a giant network system monitors the personal activities of the citizens of a state from outside, is there any probability to rebuff the existence of something stronger than the state? This is one of the most imperative questions of the citizens of a modern democratic state and the answer must belong to the governments concerned--because their foremost task is to sustain the rights of the citizens. Has there anything been disclosed that can be a threat to one's privacy? Deplorably, the answer is "yes."



From the moral and democratic values, every citizen deserves the right to freedom of expression. In this context, there is no range of surveillance over an individual's activity because every citizen deserves the privacies of information, lives and everything. If the government wants to protect the rights of its citizens through using the Pegasus surveillance spyware, it will be "good" but, is there any trustable reason to believe that the government will not surely misuse it over its citizens? Who does ensure it? Politician, administrative personnel, journalist, business executive, human right activist and so on can be a victim of this illegal spying.



Moreover, in the age of technology, individual privacy is at stake, dangerously. The surveillance system is treacherously used by the authoritarian government and the Pegasus spyware is also regarded as the latest tool for autocratic and kingdom governments like Saudi Arabia to stay in power as explicitly cleared by the Guardian. In this sphere, why is a democratic regime like India, Hungary and Mexico prone to employ Pegasus spyware?



Shoshana Zuboff, a very well-known and veteran scholar, aptly concerned with surveillance by corporations than government surveillance in her reputed book 'The Age of Surveillance Capitalism: The Fight for a Human Future at the New Frontier of Power'. Her critique of surveillance companies is often to the extent that they begin to resemble a tyrannical, authoritarian state.



Pegasus spyware project must go through the consents of the mass people if any government wants to implement it, otherwise, it will bring about many uncertainties, questions and dilemmas on the state authority.

The writers are the columnists and

students, University of Dhaka





