Zakiganj gas discovery in overpressure: A new frontier in exploration

The steady flow of gas at the Zakiganj exploratory well, once again brings Bangladesh Petroleum Exploration Company (BAPEX) into lime light, as the discovery of a small yet new kind of prospect in Sylhet was confirmed recently. Located at a stone's throw distance from the Indian border, the discovery at Zakiganj in Sylhet district was made after the well was spudded few months ago. It is a small discovery in terms of reserve volume, but it is significant in the sense that it is the first time commercial gas pool is proved in overpressured zone in subsurface Bangladesh. Gas prospect in overpressure zone has been theorized for several years but none could actually find a commercial pool in overpressure before.



"We found the gas horizon at a depth of about 2875 meter recording a pressure of about 6000 psi (pound per square inch) and this is clearly an overpressure zone. The 15 meter thick sand reservoir is underlain by thick shale layers with even higher pressure regime. It would have been interesting to drill into the next sand below the shale and explore the possibility of further overpressured gas horizon, but the drilling gear was not instantly prepared to handle very high pressure further below and drilling was terminated at about 2980 meter" explained BAPEX geoscientist while discussing the discovery.



The gas prospect of major delta basin in the world have encountered overpressured zone in the subsurface often with large gas charged horizons. This makes overpressured zone a kind of major prospects for gas in petroliferous basins around the world. Bengal Basin in Bangladesh has been known to host a basinwide overpressure zone in the subsurface and gas potentials in the overpressured zone have been considered reasonably high by the exploration agencies. Previously Shell/Cairn drilled into the offshore overpressured zone but was unlucky to found the targeted horizon water charged rather than gas charged.



Bangladesh has been trying to engage IOCs to drill into the deep overpressure prospects, but none has actually committed yet to explore these targets. Geoscientists believe that good prospects exit in deep overpressured zone beneath Titas, Srikail and several other gas fields in Bangladesh. Gazprom, an International Oil Company signed memorandum of understanding with Bangladesh for gas exploration including deep drilling in overpressured zone, but apparently it seems more interested in developing known gas discoveries (like Bhola North) rather than taking new risks. Drilling into overpressured zone requires enhanced technical effort and increased exploration risk of having a blow out accident.



Zakigang is the extreme northern edge of the Patharia hill structure. The Indian national oil company ONGC reportedly have a gas pool discovered in their side near Karimganj, not very far from Zakiganj. Bangladesh drilled in Patharia hills in 1980s, but failed to find commercial gas, the structure being too complicated by fracture and faults in the area of drilling. Zakiganj, on the other hand, is located at the extreme northern end of the Patharia structure where it plunges underground with little or no structural complications. In that sense it is a small part or area of Patharia structure that has been targeted.



From the preliminary evaluation of the discovery, it now seems a reserve of about 70 billion cubic feet (Bcf) in place. The well can sustain a production of 7 to 9 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd).



At a time when the depleting trend of the country's gas reserves rings alarm and an increasing prospect of falling back on the costly imported fuel LNG gets larger, the small new gas reserves keep the flames running with further hopes. Taking a local gas price of $3 per thousand cubic feet (Mcf), the Zakiganj gas is worth about Tk 1500 crore. But considering the fact that Bangladesh is now importing Liquefied natural gas (LNG) at $8 per Mcf, the Zakiganj reserve will save about Tk.4000 crore which Bangladesh would otherwise pays for the LNG import.



Zakiganj is the fourth consecutive discovery by BAPEX after the last gas field was discovered by foreign oil company back in 1998. With this new discovery, about one third of the total of 28 gas fields in Bangladesh belongs to BAPEX, although on the basis of reserve volume and production rate, the latter trails far behind the others including the foreign oil companies. The fact that most of the large structures in the mainland have already been drilled, the new gas fields are likely to be found in the smaller undrilled structural prospects. The other types of prospects technically known as stratigraphic plays are supposed to be the new targets of exploration. In addition the overpressured zones, the tight gas sand, thin bed plays are new categories of prospects supposed to be explored now.



In its 30 years of existence, BAPEX has grown in size, in capability and in its infrastructure. Institutionally one of the major weakness of BAPEX is the instability of its office frame with changes of seven Managing Directors in eight years. The MDS are seldom selected from within the BAPEX who is likely to be more familiar with the problem and prospects of the organization. The position is vulnerable to the mercy of the ministry thus it hardly can take an impartial decision.



In 2016 BAPEX was given a program to drill 55 exploratory wells in 5 years--meaning 11 wells per year. One who knows business in BAPEX can very well understand this is an unrealistic over ambitious job for BAPEX with its current set up and logistics. It was initiated by high ups in the ministry and was aimed at political attention rather than actual national resource development. The program fell flat on the ground and was scraped in the middle of its time frame.



The Zakiganj discovery proves the capability of BAPEX to unearth new gas resources in unconventional habitat like overpressured zone. This has indeed open up a new frontier in the onshore gas exploration. Unlocking the gas resource base in overpressure zone has always been a challenge in Bangladesh. Now that it has been achieved, other gas exploration agencies including the international oil companies can follow the BAPEX to venture into the precious treasure of overpressure zone in Bangladesh.

Badrul Imam is Honorary Professor,

Department of Geology, Dhaka University







