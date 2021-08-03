Let Bangladesh be free from leprosy  

Leprosy is one of the oldest diseases in the world. People with leprosy generally suffer multiple forms of discrimination. Leprosy continues to pose serious health and other problems in Bangladesh although it is curable and--if diagnosed on time--disabilities resulting from this disease can be prevented.



Though a national problem, leprosy remained a neglected issue for a long time in Bangladesh. Due to outbreak of Covid-19, it has reportedly lost its importance. Bangladesh's aim to achieve the target of leprosy-free country seemed uncertain due to continued negligence to the issue, though there was a clear-cut directive from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to free the country from leprosy by 2030.



According to The Leprosy Mission International-Bangladesh (TLMI-B), annually on an average 3500-4000 new leprosy cases are detected in the country. About 10 per cent of them later turn disabled for their failure to take timely and proper treatment. The disease is an infection caused by slow-growing bacteria called Mycobacterium leprae. However, if left untreated, it can affect the nerves, skin, eyes, and lining of the nose (nasal mucosa). The nerve damage can result in crippling of hands and feet, paralysis, and blindness.



Lack of adequate budget is the main hurdle in this regard. If there were adequate allocation in the budget, leprosy case detection and related activities would have been done more smoothly, preventing the chance of disability caused by leprosy.



Early case detection is very important in leprosy eradication programme. If initiative is not taken to detect new cases and bring them under treatment timely, the goal of eradicating leprosy will not be achieved. Aside from a possible disability, later detection also increases the likelihood of leprosy spreading throughout a community. Multi-drug therapy makes people non-infectious after just two weeks of treatment, and so early detection can reduce the number of cases of leprosy in a region.



For eradicating leprosy, various activities such as training, advocacy, smooth supply of Multi-drug therapy (MDT) drugs, early case detection, monitoring, launching awareness campaign, follow-up, carrying out regular contact survey and skin camp are needed to be done. Due to lack of regular survey, initial detection of leprosy patients is being hampered, creating problem for checking the spread of leprosy disease.



According to concerned sources, there was average financial allocation of Tk. between 45 lakh to 50 lakh by the government for anti-leprosy programme every year in the last five years till the current year. But due to the outbreak of Corona, anti-leprosy activities by the government remained almost suspended across the country in the last two years.



Rights activists working in leprosy sector observed that the amount for anti-leprosy programme is inadequate. Leprosy is a national problem, but it is yet to get priority to the concerned policymakers. Skill development activities of physicians and employees are being hampered because of the budget crunch. NGOs are detecting more leprosy cases in their working areas and the affected people are getting the health services offered by the government.



It is important to hold regular contact survey aimed at finding out leprosy affected people in an area. Besides, it is important to pursue follow-up, and hold regular monitoring on the activities of leprosy eradication programme centrally. The capacity of those working at the field level for health and leprosy eradication should be increased through regular training so that they can work better. Skill of the medical officers on leprosy complications especially reaction management should be enhanced through training.



Field visit and awareness raising activities by Tuberculosis Leprosy Control Assistants (TLCAs) and Programme Organizers (POs) are being disrupted for funds scarcity. They also failed to do other relevant work for lack of money. TLCAs and POs need necessary training on leprosy and to participate in awareness raising activities. It is needed to raise the awareness level of early signs of leprosy, ensure access to leprosy services and skills of health-care staff in diagnosing leprosy.



It is a matter of concern that leprosy eradication programme is being slowed down at the field level due to lack of necessary funds and trained employees. Under the circumstances, if the government does not come up with necessary steps, leprosy situation may aggravate.



Leprosy Control Strategy (2016-2020) of Bangladesh called for accelerating towards a leprosy-free Bangladesh. It stressed on ensuring adequate resources for leprosy free country. District-wise financial allocation is very important, because if it is done respective Civil Surgeons can perform activities as per their requirement.



Leprosy continues to create social and other problems, resulting in human right violation of a large number of our people. Hence the issue deserves proper attention. Solving the leprosy issue will help us in realizing a society where the fundamental rights and dignity of every human being is recognized and enjoyed by its citizens, including persons with leprosy and disabilities.

The writer is a freelance journalist











