Obituary

He left behind five sons, two daughters, and many well-wishers to mourn his death. FENI, Aug 2: Haji Amin Ullah, a social activist of Uttar Alipur Village in Daganbhuiyan Upazila of the district, passed away on Monday morning. He was 100.He breathed his last in Dhaka. He was suffering from old age complications.Aftar Asr prayer, his Namaj-e-Janaza was held. Later he was laid down in his family graveyard.He left behind five sons, two daughters, and many well-wishers to mourn his death.