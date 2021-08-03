Three nabbed with drugs in two districts

Three people have been arrested with drugs in separate drives in two districts- Rajshahi and Brahmanbaria, in two days.

RAJSHAHI: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, detained a drug peddler along with one kilogram of heroin in Charghat Upazila of the district early Sunday.

The arrested person is Mehedi Hasan Tushar, 21, son of Saidul Islam, a resident of Biraldah Pacchimpara area in Puthia Upazila of the district.

RAB sources said on information, a team of the elite force from Mollapara Camp conducted a drive in Basudebpur area of Charghat Upazila at around 1am, and arrested Tushar with the heroin.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act has been filed with Charghat Police Station (PS) in this connection.

BIJOYNAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: Members of the Department of Narcotics Control (DNC), in separate drives, arrested two people along with drugs in Bijoynagar Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The arrested persons are Md Shamim Mia, 30, son of Md Raja Mia, and Md Selim Mia, residents of Nalgarhia Village under Singerbil Union in the upazila.

DNC sources said a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Nalgarhia area at around 9am, and arrested Shamim.

Later, the DNC members arrested Selim with drugs from the area at around 10:30am.

After filing of separate cases under the Narcotics Control Act with Bijoynagar PS, the arrested were handed over to police.







