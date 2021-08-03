Four killed in road mishaps in two districts

Four people including two women have been killed and another was injured in separate road accidents in two districts- Bogura and Mymensingh, in two days.

BOGURA: Three people have killed and another was injured in separate road accidents in Shibganj and Sadar upazilas of the district on Sunday.

A woman and her daughter were killed as a bus hit a motorcycle in Shibganj Upazila on Sunday evening.

The deceased were identified as Minu Begum, 40, wife of Altaf Hossain of Baluahat area in Sonatala Upazila of the district, and her daughter Afrin, 17.

Motorcycle driver Altaf was also injured in the accident.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gobindaganj Police Station (PS) Khairul Islam said a Dhaka-bound bus hit the motorcycle in Chandihara area at around 7pm, leaving the duo dead on the spot and another injured.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and handed those over the deceased's family members, the OC added.

Earlier, a garments worker was killed in a road accident in the district town on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Abu Hasan, 22, a resident of Purba Korea area in Panchbibi Upazila of Joypurhat. He worked at Maulana Fassion Limited Company.

Bogura Sadar PS OC SElim Reza said a Dhaka-bound bus hit Abu Hasan in Matidali Biman Mor area of the district town at around 8am while he was crossing the road, which left him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, police seized the bus, but its driver and his helper managed to flee the scene, the OC added.

GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH: A young man was killed in a road accident in Gouripur Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Roman Mia, 20, son of late Nabi Hossain, a resident of Charanikhola area under Ishwarganj Municipality.

Local sources said a truck and a CNG were collided head-on in Kaltapara area on the Mymensingh-Kishoreganj Highway in Gouripur Upazila in the evening, which left Roman seriously injured.

He was rushed to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital.

Later, he died there at around 11:30pm while undergoing treatment.

Gouripur PS OC Abdul Halim Siddiquee confirmed the incident.









