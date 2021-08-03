Four murdered in 4 dists

Four men have been murdered in separate incidents in four districts- Jhalokati, Chapainawabganj, Chuadanga and Jhenidah, in three days.

JHALOKATI: A man was murdered by his rivals in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday morning over a land dispute.

Deceased Monir Hawlader, 50, was a resident of Ramjankathi Village under Gavaramchandrapur Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Monir had been at loggerheads with his neighbours Forkan Hawladar, Sahajuddin and Siddique Hawladar over land for long.

As a sequel to it, the rivals attacked on Monir in the morning while he was planting seedlings in the disputed land, which left him unconscious.

He was rushed to Jhalokati Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Jhalokati Sadar Police Station (PS) Khalilur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that filing of a case is underway in this connection.

CHAPAINAWABGANJ: A man was killed in a bomb explosion in Shibganj Upazila of the district on Saturday evening.

Deceased Ziarul Islam was a resident of Janjalapara Village under Durlabhpur Union in the upazila.

Durlabhpur Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Abdur Razib Razu and Panka UP Chairman Jalal Uddin said administration seized yaba tablets of Bablu Group. But, Bablu was blaming one Ziarul Haque for this.

Later, men of Bablu Group exploded bomb exploded in the yard of Ziarul Haque's house on Saturday evening, leaving Ziarul's one leg severed.

Later, he died on the way to a local hospital by boat.

Confirming the incident, Shibganj PS OC Md Farid Hossain said police have been sent to the scene.

CHUADANGA: A man was stabbed to death and his son injured in Darshana Municipality in Damurhuda Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.

Deceased Sahidul Islam, 45, was a resident of Darshana area in the upazila.

Local sources said Ilafaz Hossain, son of the deceased, was playing video game on mobile phone with his friends Shujon and Shamim in the area at around 2pm.

At one stage, an altercation took place between Ilafaz, 17, and his friends.

As a sequel to it, Shujon and Shamim stabbed Ilafaz with a sharp weapon.

Shahidul Islam was also stabbed as he tried to save his son at that time.

Locals rescued the injured and took to Chuadanga Sadar Hospital.

Later, Shahidul Islam succumbed to his injuries at around 3pm while undergoing treatment.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Injured Ilfaz Hossain is now undergoing treatment in the hospital.

However, Shujon and Shamim went into hiding soon after the incident.

Darshana PS OC Mahabur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that police are trying to arrest the killers.

JHENIDAH: A farmer was murdered and at least five others received injuries in a clash in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Modaccher Hossain Molla, 55, son of late Shukur Molla, a resident of Putia Village in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said two groups of Jafar Hossain and Milon Hossain were locked into a clash in Putia Village in the morning over establishing supremacy in the area, which left at least six people critically injured.

The injured were rushed to Jhenidah Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him Modaccher dead.

However, police are trying to arrest the accused.

Jhenidah Sadar PS OC (Investigation) Emdadul Haque confirmed the incident, adding that additional police have been deployed in the area to avoid further collision.





