Covid-19: 87 more people die, 2,903 more infected in 23 dists

A total of 87 more people died of and 2,884 more have been infected with the coronavirus in 23 districts- 10 districts under Khulna Division and six districts under Barishal Division, and Rajshahi, Bogura, Manikganj, Noakhali, Pirojpur, Kishoreganj and Rangamati, in three days.

KHULNA: A total of 26 more people died of and 1,373 more have been infected with the coronavirus in all 10 districts of Khulna Division on Monday.

With this, the total fatality cases rose to 2,454 while the virus cases to 95,185 in the division.

With the new deaths, the highest numbers have been recorded in Khulna with 636 deaths, followed by 576 in Kushtia, 354 in Jashore, 209 in Jhenidah, 164 in Chuadanga, 140 in Meherpur, 127 in Bagerhat, 94 in Narail, 85 in Satkhira and 69 in Magura districts, said Dr Jashim Uddin Howlader, divisional director of Health.

Of the newly deceased, seven were from Khulna and Kushtia each, three from Jashore and Meherpur each, two from Jhenidah and Magura each, and one from Bagerhat and Chuadanga districts each in the division.

The new daily infection figure also shows increase compared to the previous day's figure of 880, said the health department sources.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 15 people died of coronavirus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 8am on Monday.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Monday morning.

He said seven people who died at RMCH in the last 24 hours were found positive for the virus while the remaining eight had been suffering with its symptoms.

Of the deceased, six were from Rajshahi, five from Pabna, two from Naogaon, and one from Natore and Kushtia districts each.

Some 390 are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 513 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Monday morning, the RMCH director added.

Our Bagha Correspondent adds some 19 more people contacted the virus in the upazila of the district in the last 24 hours.

Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Rashed Ahmed confirmed the information on Monday.

A total of 59 samples were tested in the last 24 hours where 19 people found positive for the virus.

So far, 3,775 samples were tested in the upazila and 631 were infected with the deadly virus.

Among the total infected, some 503 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus while 10 died of it in the upazila.

BOGURA: A total of 18 more people died of coronavirus at different hospitals in the district in the last 24 hours till 12pm on Monday.

A total of 10 people who died here in the last 24 hours were found positive for the virus while the remaining eight had been suffering with its symptoms.

The deceased who died after being positive for the virus were identified as Jaynul, 71, Matiur, 60, Bajlar Rahman, 75, and Badhan Chandra, 65, of Sadar Upazila; Momena, 60, and Akter Banu, 85, of Adamdighi Upazila; A Zaiz, 48, of Shajahanpur Upazila; Shamsuddin, 65, of Sonatala Upazila; Azizar Rahman, 77, of Gabtali Upazila; and Tajul Islam, 60, of Shibganj Upazila.

With them, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 570 in the district.

On the other hand, eight more people died with the virus symptoms at different hospitals here in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, some 126 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 19,120 in the district.

Bogura Deputy Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Mostafizur Rahman Tuhin confirmed the information on Monday.

He said a total of 478 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours where 126 people found positive for the virus with the infection rate of 26.35 per cent.

Of the newly infected people, 61 are in Sadar, 19 in Shajahanpur, 12 in Shibganj, six in Sherpur and Gabtali each, five in Adamdighi and Dupchanchia each, four in Dhunat, three in Nandigram, two in Sariakandi and Sonatala each, and one in Kahalu upazilas.

A total of 99,582 samples have been tested for the virus in the district.

However, 193 more people have been recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery cases to 17,054 in the district.

Currently, some 250 patients are undergoing treatment at Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital while 182 at Mohammad Ali Hospital, 108 at TMSS Medical College Hospital and 11 others at different upazila health complexes in the district.

MANIKGANJ: Three more people died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till Monday morning.

With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 83 here.

Meanwhile, some 153 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 5,406 in the district.

Health Officer of Manikganj CS office Dr Rafiqunnahar Banya confirmed the information on Monday morning.

She said a total of 349 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours where 153 people found positive for the virus with the infection rate of 43.83 per cent.

Of the newly infected people, 51 are in Sadar, 27 in Saturia and Ghior each, 22 in Shivalaya, 10 in Singair, and eight in Harirampur and Daulatpur upazilas each.

Among the total infected, 3,233 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus in the district.

A total of 32,474 samples have been tested for the virus in the district.

NOAKHALI: Two more people died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till 8am on Monday.

Of the deceased, one died at Covid-19 Dedicated Hospital in Sadar Upazila while another in Senbag Upazila.

With them, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 187 in the district.

Meanwhile, some 175 more people have contracted the virus in the district in the last 24 hours.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 16,046 here.

Noakhali CS Dr Masum Iftekhar confirmed the information on Monday.

He said a total of 562 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours where 175 people found positive for the virus with the infection rate of 31.14 per cent.

Of the newly infected people, 38 are in Begumganj, 29 in Sonaimuri, 26 in Companiganj and the rest in other upazilas of the district.

However, some 12 more people have been recovered from the virus on Sunday, taking the total recovery cases to 9,842 in the district.

PIROJPUR: One more person died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till Monday morning.

With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 73 here.

Meanwhile, some 82 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 4,454 in the district.

Corona Monitoring Cell of the district administration confirmed the information on Monday.

BARISHAL: A total of 16 more people died of coronavirus in the division in the last 24 hours till Sunday.

Five people who died here in the last 24 hours were found positive for the virus while the remaining 11 had been suffering with its symptoms.

Of the deceased who died after being positive for the virus, two were from Barishal and Patuakhali each, and one from Bhola districts.

With them, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 474 in the division.

On the other hand, eleven more people died with the virus symptoms at Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, some 685 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 33,829 in the division.

The infection rate of the total virus cases now stands at 21.47 per cent here.

Among the total infected, 19,141 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus in the division.

KISHOREGANJ: Five more people died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till Sunday night.

With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 159 here.

Meanwhile, some 290 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 9,427 in the district.

Kishoreganj CS Dr Md Mujibur Rahman confirmed the information on Sunday night.

He said of the newly infected people, 74 are in Sadar, 102 in Bhairab, 34 in Katiadi, 24 in Bajitpur, 20 in Hossainpur, 10 in Kuliarchar, eight in Karimganj, six in Austagram, three in Tarail and Pakundia each, and one in Itna and Mithamoin upazilas each.

The upazila-wise break-up of the total virus cases is 4,046 in Sadar, 334 in Hossainpur, 338 in Karimganj, 266 in Tarail, 522 in Pakundia, 781 in Katiadi, 360 in Kuliarchar, 1,754 in Bhairab, 122 in Nikli, 620 in Bajitpur, 93 in Itna, 106 in Mithamoin and 85 in Austagram upazilas.

Among the total infected, 6,700 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus in the district, the CS added.

KAPTAI, RANGAMATI: An elderly man died of coronavirus in Kaptai Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Md Zahirul, 62, son of Md Mozammel Hossain, a resident of Bongram Village in Rangunia Upazila.

Zahirul had been suffering with cold, fever and respiratory problems for the last couple of days.

Following the deterioration of his condition, he was taken to Kaptai Upazila Health Complex on Friday evening.

Later, he died there at around 2:30am on Saturday while undergoing treatment.

Upazila Corona Focal Person and Residential Medical Officer of the hospital Dr Omar Faruq Roni confirmed the matter.







