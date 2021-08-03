354 fined for breaking lockdown rules in 4 dists

Separate mobile courts in three days fined a total of 354 people for violating government instructions amid ongoing lockdown in four districts- Pirojpur, Noakhali, Jamalpur and Brahmanbaria.

PIROJPUR: Separate mobile courts in the district fined 27 people for violating lockdown rules in two days.

Separate mobile courts in the district fined 11 people Tk 2,800 for violating government instructions amid ongoing lockdown in the last 24 hours till Monday.

The mobile courts led by upazila nirbahi officers and executive magistrates of the district administration conducted separate drives in different areas in the last 24 hours, and fined the health guideline violators the amount.

The district administration sources confirmed the information.

On the other hand, separate mobile courts in the district fined 16 people Tk 16,400 for violating government instructions amid ongoing lockdown in last 24 hours till Sunday morning.

The mobile courts led by executive magistrates of the district administration conducted separate drives in different areas and fined the government instruction violators the amount.

NOAKHALI: Separate mobile courts in the district fined 239 people for violating lockdown rules in two days.

Separate mobile courts in the district on Sunday fined 114 people Tk 1,43,450 for violating government instructions amid ongoing lockdown.

A total of 20 mobile courts led by executive magistrates conducted separate drives in different areas in the district, and fined the government instruction violators the amount in 108 cases.

On the other hand, separate mobile courts in the district on Saturday fined 125 people for violating government instructions amid ongoing lockdown.

The mobile courts led by the executive magistrates conducted separate drives in different areas in the district, and fined the government instruction violators different amount of money in 109 cases.

Noakhali Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Khorshed Alam Khan confirmed the matter.

JAMALPUR: Separate mobile courts in the district on Sunday fined 80 people Tk 71,000 for violating lockdown rules.

A total of 15 mobile courts led by the executive magistrates conducted separate drives in different areas in the district, and fined the government instruction violators the amount.

In the district town, a total of eight mobile courts fined 21 people Tk 36,600.

In Melandah Upazila, two mobile courts fined four people Tk 1,800.

In Dewanganj Upazila, a mobile court fined 10 people Tk 3,800.

In Madarganj Upazila, a mobile court fined two people 7,000.

In Sarishabari Upazila, a mobile court fined three people Tk 4,500.

In Bakshiganj Upazila, two mobile courts fined 40 people Tk 17,300.

BIJOYNAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: Separate mobile courts on Sunday fined eight people Tk 4,450 for violating lockdown rules in Bijoynagar Upazila of the district.

The mobile courts led by Assistant Commissioner (AC) (Land) and Executive Magistrate Rabia Afsar Saima conducted a drive in different areas including Mirzapur and Ichapura in the upazila, and fined the government instruction violators the amount in seven cases.

Members of Bangladesh Army were also present during the drives.

AC Land and Executive Magistrate Rabia Afsar Saima confirmed the matter, adding that such drives will continue in the upazila to prevent the spread of coronavirus.





