

The month of mourning began on Sunday for the nation







The month of mourning began on Sunday for the nation to recall the brutal assassination of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family members. On this occasion, candles were lit up on Dinajpur DC office premises in the town at 12:01am. Leaders and activists of local Shecchashebak League organised the programme. The organisation's leader Raisul Islam, Dinajpur Town Unit President Rakibul Hasan Sabuj, Sadar Upazila President Abdus Salam Sarker and GS Rakibul Islam Rakib were also present at that time. photo: observer