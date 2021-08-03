Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 3 August, 2021, 10:14 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

The month of mourning began on Sunday for the nation

Published : Tuesday, 3 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 119

The month of mourning began on Sunday for the nation

The month of mourning began on Sunday for the nation

The month of mourning began on Sunday for the nation to recall the brutal assassination of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family members. On this occasion, candles were lit up on Dinajpur DC office premises in the town at 12:01am. Leaders and activists of local Shecchashebak League organised the programme. The organisation's leader Raisul Islam, Dinajpur Town Unit President Rakibul Hasan Sabuj, Sadar Upazila President Abdus Salam Sarker and GS Rakibul Islam Rakib were also present at that time.    photo: observer


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Obituary
Three nabbed with drugs in two districts
Narayanganj DC Mustain Billah and President of Narayanganj Club
Four killed in road mishaps in two districts
Four murdered in 4 dists
Town protection block collapses at Betagi
Covid-19: 87 more people die, 2,903 more infected in 23 dists
354 fined for breaking lockdown rules in 4 dists


Latest News
China quietly sets new 'buy Chinese' targets for state companies - US sources
Osmani airport incident: 2 probe committees formed
Many BUET students not ready to sit term final exams online
IMF approves largest SDR allocation in history to boost global liquidity
Iran warns of response if security threatened after ship attack
DGHS shutters Praava Health Care
Ruling on East Jerusalem flashpoint evictions postponed
BTRC purchases telecom monitoring system
SHAREit sets sights on Bangladesh market
England’s Bangladesh tour in jeopardy
Most Read News
Bangladesh and QUAD: Demystifying myth and reality
Suspected drug dealer killed in ‘gunfight’
Six killed as truck plunges into roadside ditch
Bangladesh's Olympics journey ends   
Masterminds behind Bangabandhu’s killing will be exposed: PM
Hurry to return to Dhaka
A black day in the history of Dhaka University
Civil society, community based initiatives a must for tackling C-19
Authorities turn blind eye to public sufferings
Zverev routs Khachanov to win Olympic gold
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft