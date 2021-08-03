Lockdown locks low-wage earners into financial hardship



Day-labourers waiting for hirers in Morrelganj Upazila. photo: observer

Amid lockdown, they have turned pathless with income-earning activities. The extreme poor families have been in difficult condition.

Though the lower-middle income people have got some aid and assistance from public and private sources, the middle-income families are passing days in uttered hardship.

Their income levels have declined almost drastically as their usual living-activities remained suspended. Silent hardship is haunting their lives. Both low-income and middle class families are hiccupping to purchase food items due to financial scarcity. The 14-day lockdown has caused price hike in consumer markets.

Middle class people constitute a major portion of population in Bagerhat District. Their income source is small and medium businesses including cosmetics, clothes and electronics. Their families run on earnings from such businesses. They have no other earning sources. Besides, some particular businesses, all trading shops remained under lockdown restrictions. In fact, their earnings have been remaining suspended for the last few days.

Clothes businessman Sabur Bepari and Cosmetics Businessman Abdul Wadud in Morrelganj Bazar said, "We are running businesses taking loans from different NGOs. Due to lockdown, our income earnings remained suspended. Now we have turned directionless. We can neither pay shop rent nor can run families."

One trader said, "We have got into difficult situation due to lockdown. We are seeing dark only. We can't tell our suffering to anybody."

They said, they suffered irrecoverable losses due to lockdown in the last year. So they thought that they would be able to coup some loses this year.

On Sunday during a visit to different bazaars, different kitchen items like chilli and vegetables were found selling at higher prices. In fear of administration, some traders were seen selling their products standing before shops.

One middle-income person in Morrelganj said, "I'm in difficult condition, brother. I have to fight to maintain family. I can tell it to none."

"Many are handing over food to low-income people. None is for middle-class. Essentials' prices have gone up in bazaars. We can't afford these," he added.

If this situation continues, we will be in much hard situation with our families, children, he further said.









MORRELGANJ, BAGERHAT, Aug 2: Due to corona situation low-income class people in Morrelganj Upazila of the district have fallen into serious financial crisis.Amid lockdown, they have turned pathless with income-earning activities. The extreme poor families have been in difficult condition.Though the lower-middle income people have got some aid and assistance from public and private sources, the middle-income families are passing days in uttered hardship.Their income levels have declined almost drastically as their usual living-activities remained suspended. Silent hardship is haunting their lives. Both low-income and middle class families are hiccupping to purchase food items due to financial scarcity. The 14-day lockdown has caused price hike in consumer markets.Middle class people constitute a major portion of population in Bagerhat District. Their income source is small and medium businesses including cosmetics, clothes and electronics. Their families run on earnings from such businesses. They have no other earning sources. Besides, some particular businesses, all trading shops remained under lockdown restrictions. In fact, their earnings have been remaining suspended for the last few days.Clothes businessman Sabur Bepari and Cosmetics Businessman Abdul Wadud in Morrelganj Bazar said, "We are running businesses taking loans from different NGOs. Due to lockdown, our income earnings remained suspended. Now we have turned directionless. We can neither pay shop rent nor can run families."One trader said, "We have got into difficult situation due to lockdown. We are seeing dark only. We can't tell our suffering to anybody."They said, they suffered irrecoverable losses due to lockdown in the last year. So they thought that they would be able to coup some loses this year.On Sunday during a visit to different bazaars, different kitchen items like chilli and vegetables were found selling at higher prices. In fear of administration, some traders were seen selling their products standing before shops.One middle-income person in Morrelganj said, "I'm in difficult condition, brother. I have to fight to maintain family. I can tell it to none.""Many are handing over food to low-income people. None is for middle-class. Essentials' prices have gone up in bazaars. We can't afford these," he added.If this situation continues, we will be in much hard situation with our families, children, he further said.