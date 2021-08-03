Video
Tuesday, 3 August, 2021
Ismail Haniyeh re-elected as leader of Hamas

Published : Tuesday, 3 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM

GAZA CITY, Aug 2: Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh has been re-elected unopposed, officials confirmed Monday, furthering his grip over the Palestinian Islamist group that controls the Gaza Strip after recent clashes with Israel.
In a statement, Hamas said that its electoral process had concluded with his reappointment as political chief after "tens of thousands" of members took part in the internal poll. The contest included no known opponent to Haniyeh.
Considered a pragmatist, Haniyeh has been head of Hamas' political bureau since 2017, though he lives in exile, splitting his time between Turkey and Qatar.
He was recently involved in talks aimed at bolstering the Cairo-brokered ceasefire that ended the latest deadly violence between the Jewish state and Hamas. The 11-day conflict in May killed 13 Israelis and 260 Palestinians, including some fighters.    -AFP



