Tuesday, 3 August, 2021, 10:13 AM
Assam, Mizoram resolve border row ‘amicably’ after deadly clash

Published : Tuesday, 3 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 126

NEW DELHI, Aug 2: Two states in India's north-east Assam and Mizoram have agreed to resolve their differences peacefully after their long-running border dispute erupted into deadly violence last week.
Mizoram on Monday dropped a case registered against officials of Assam over last week's boundary violence. Yesterday it had dropped Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's name from the FIR, but had said the officials will be investigated.
Yesterday evening, Chief Minister Sarma directed the withdrawal of an FIR against Mizo National Front Rajya Sabha MP K Vanlalvena in connection with the July 26 border clash that left six Assam police personnel dead.
In doing this, he underlined Assam's keenness to keep the "spirit of northeast" alive and taking forward the "goodwill gesture" by Mizoram of dropping his name from the FIR.
Zoramthanga had on Sunday said the boundary dispute will be resolved amicably through dialogue. The Mizoram Chief Minister also held a telephonic discussion with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Mr Sarma. He has also appealed to the people of Mizoram to prevent any possible escalation of the situation.
The Centre has told both the states that their officers and forces will not be allowed to carry arms while visiting the conflict zone along the border between Mizoram's Kolasib and Assam's Cachar districts. It has also asked the two states to restore movement of emergency and essential supplies as part of the de-escalation plan, sources told NDTV.    -NDTV


