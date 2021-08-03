Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Day
01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
Month
01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09
10
11
12
Year
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
Tuesday, 3 August, 2021, 10:13 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
Advance Search
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
Print Edition
Front Page
Back Page
City News
Editorial
Op-Ed
Foreign News
Business
Sports
News
Miscellaneous
Countryside
Feature
Women's Own
Book Review
Literature
Life & Style
Observer TeCH
Law & Justice
Health & Nutrition
Young Observer
National
Politics
Health
Crime & Court
International
Business
Sports
Countryside
Don't miss
Budget
Education
Front Page
Back Page
City News
Editorial
Op-Ed
Foreign News
Business
Sports
News
Miscellaneous
Countryside
Eid Magazine
Magazine 2019
Magazine 2017
Magazine 2016
Magazine 2015
Visual
● National
● International
● Business
● Sports
● Countryside
● Don't miss
● Budget
● Education
PRINT EDITION
● Front Page
● Back Page
● City News
● Editorial
● Op-Ed
● Foreign News
● Business
● Sports
● News
● Miscellaneous
● Countryside
FEATURE
● Women's Own
● Book Review
● Literature
● Life & Style
● Observer TeCH
● Law & Justice
● Health & Nutrition
● Young Observer
Home
Foreign News
Residents ride boats over a road submerged by floodwaters
Published : Tuesday, 3 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Count : 193
Residents ride boats over a road submerged by floodwaters
Residents ride boats over a road submerged by floodwaters following heavy monsoon rains in Ghatal, Paschim Medinipur district, about 100 km from Kolkata on August 2. photo : AFP
« Previous
Next »
You Might Also Like
Ismail Haniyeh re-elected as leader of Hamas
Greek firefighters battle blazes as temperatures soar
Death toll in central China floods rises to 302, 50 missing
A schoolchild has her temperature taken before entering the school
South Korea says no decision on joint US military drills
Myanmar shadow govt condemns army ruler for taking PM role
Assam, Mizoram resolve border row ‘amicably’ after deadly clash
US to take in thousands more Afghan refugees
Latest News
China quietly sets new 'buy Chinese' targets for state companies - US sources
Osmani airport incident: 2 probe committees formed
Many BUET students not ready to sit term final exams online
IMF approves largest SDR allocation in history to boost global liquidity
Iran warns of response if security threatened after ship attack
DGHS shutters Praava Health Care
Ruling on East Jerusalem flashpoint evictions postponed
BTRC purchases telecom monitoring system
SHAREit sets sights on Bangladesh market
England’s Bangladesh tour in jeopardy
Most Read News
Bangladesh and QUAD: Demystifying myth and reality
Suspected drug dealer killed in ‘gunfight’
Six killed as truck plunges into roadside ditch
Bangladesh's Olympics journey ends
Masterminds behind Bangabandhu’s killing will be exposed: PM
Hurry to return to Dhaka
A black day in the history of Dhaka University
Civil society, community based initiatives a must for tackling C-19
Authorities turn blind eye to public sufferings
Zverev routs Khachanov to win Olympic gold
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail:
[email protected]
,
[email protected]
,
[email protected]
,
[email protected]
,
[ABOUT US]
[CONTACT US]
[AD RATE]
Developed & Maintenance by i2soft