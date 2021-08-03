

Cuba’s Lopez wins fourth Olympic wrestling gold

The 38-year-old beat Georgia's Iakobi Kajaia 5-0 in the final and joins Carl Lewis (long jump), Al Oerter (discus) and swimming legend Michael Phelps (200m medley) in the record books by winning the top weight category in four straight Games.

"I feel happy, proud to be the best in the world and make history," said Lopez. "I've had a long career, working hard to make these goals and break this record."

He will be 41 by the time of the Paris 2024 Olympics, but did not rule out a bid for a record-breaking fifth gold.

"I don't want to say yes or no, but to everyone, Mijain is alive," Lopez added.

-AFP







