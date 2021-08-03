Warne misses English franchise game with C-19

Video
Published : Tuesday, 3 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Australian cricket star Shane Warne had to sit out a match in the English Hundred tournament on Sunday after testing positive for Covid-19, his team announced.
Warne, 51, is the head coach of the London Spirit franchise based at Lord's where they were facing Southern Brave.
"London Spirit men's head coach Shane Warne will be absent from today's match against Southern Brave at Lord's," said a statement.
"After feeling unwell this morning, Shane returned a positive lateral flow test and will isolate from the squad and support staff whilst he awaits PCR results.
"A second member of the team management is self-isolating after also returning a positive test. No players have been impacted."
Leg-spin legend Warne claimed 708 wickets in a storied Test career which ended in 2007.     -AFP


