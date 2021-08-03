Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 3 August, 2021, 10:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Wade to captain Australia for Bangladesh T20i series

Published : Tuesday, 3 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 152

Australia's captain Matthew Wade attends a training session a day before the first Twenty20 international cricket match between Bangladesh and Australia at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on August 2, 2021. photo: AFP

Australia's captain Matthew Wade attends a training session a day before the first Twenty20 international cricket match between Bangladesh and Australia at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on August 2, 2021. photo: AFP

Australia on Monday named wicketkeeper-batsman Matthew Wade captain for the five-match Twenty20 series against Bangladesh in the absence of the injured Aaron Finch.
Finch aggravated a knee injury in the lead-up to the recent T20 series in the West Indies that Australia lost 4-1, and did not travel to Bangladesh.
Wade led Australia against India in December when Finch was injured. He has also captained Victoria, Tasmania and the Hobart Hurricanes.
He said he was optimistic after Australia recovered from the T20 drubbing to beat the West Indies 2-1 in the one-day international series.
"We haven't changed focus too much, coming with not a lot of cricket probably took us a few games to get going against West Indies. I am expecting good results over here," Wade told reporters on Monday.
"We've got good leaders in the group and experienced bowlers as well so probably where my leadership will come in a bit more is with our batting group."
Wade will lead a depleted side that is missing Steve Smith, David Warner and Glenn Maxwell.
Australia will also be without fast bowler Riley Meredith, who suffered a side strain and was ruled out of the series on Monday.
Young Tasmanian paceman Nathan Ellis has been brought into the squad.
Batsman Ben McDermott, however, has recovered from the ankle injury he suffered having crashed into sideline advertising boards in Barbados.
Australia will play five T20s against Bangladesh at Dhaka's Sher-e-Bangla national stadium starting Tuesday behind closed doors.
Bangladesh have never won a T20 match against Australia.
Australia squad
Ashton Agar, Wes Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey, Dan Christian, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Mitchell Marsh, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade (c),  and Adam Zampa.      -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Hassan wins Olympic 5,000m in first step in treble gold bid
Cuba’s Lopez wins fourth Olympic wrestling gold
Kane skips Spurs return amid Man City transfer talk
Hubbard becomes first trans woman at Olympics
Canada reaches Olympic women’s football final shocking USA
USA stuns Mexico in extra time to win CONCACAF Gold Cup
Warne misses English franchise game with C-19
West Indies, Pakistan T20 series faces 2nd washout


Latest News
China quietly sets new 'buy Chinese' targets for state companies - US sources
Osmani airport incident: 2 probe committees formed
Many BUET students not ready to sit term final exams online
IMF approves largest SDR allocation in history to boost global liquidity
Iran warns of response if security threatened after ship attack
DGHS shutters Praava Health Care
Ruling on East Jerusalem flashpoint evictions postponed
BTRC purchases telecom monitoring system
SHAREit sets sights on Bangladesh market
England’s Bangladesh tour in jeopardy
Most Read News
Bangladesh and QUAD: Demystifying myth and reality
Suspected drug dealer killed in ‘gunfight’
Six killed as truck plunges into roadside ditch
Bangladesh's Olympics journey ends   
Masterminds behind Bangabandhu’s killing will be exposed: PM
Hurry to return to Dhaka
A black day in the history of Dhaka University
Civil society, community based initiatives a must for tackling C-19
Authorities turn blind eye to public sufferings
Zverev routs Khachanov to win Olympic gold
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft