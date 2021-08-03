

Tigers sanguine for flying start against Aussies

Bangladesh are sure to miss the service of opener duo Tamim Iqbal and Liton Das alongside experienced Mushfiqur Rahim. Tamim will remain out of action for eight weeks for knee injury and will miss New Zealand series after the Australia's tour. Liton and Mushfiq in the contrary had reached country from Zimbabwe amidst event for family reasons, who are unable to play this series due stricter conditions, imposed by the Cricket Australia (CA). Leg spinner Aminul Islam Biplob is also going to miss the series for similar reason.

Australia on the other hand, will miss regular skipper Aaron Finch, who was ruled of the series sustaining injury during T20i series against West Indies and missed the subsequent ODI battles. Wicketkeeper batsman Mathew Wade will captain Kangaroo nation in the series.

Earlier, a bunch of senior cricketers unnamed from back-to-back tours in West Indies and Bangladesh. Steven Smith, Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell, David Warner, Marcus Stoinis, Jhye Richardson and Kane Richardson are the names, who missed the series against West Indies, continue to remain outside the squad.

From this sense both home side and visiting team are playing with half of their total strength.

Visitors are clearly ahead in terms of statistics winning all four of the previous T20i meets but still Tigers are optimistic to win capitalizing the just late triumph in and against Zimbabwe chasing 193 runs' target last week. Besides, home condition is an extra advantage for Mahmudullah and Co. Australia in the contrary lost the T20i series to West Indies though they clinch ODI title.

Bangladesh possibly will play today with the same eleven that played the 3rd and final T20i against Zimbabwe. Soumya Sarkar, the Man of the Series of Zimbabwe series, is sure to pair with Naim Sheikh followed by Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Shamim Patwari and Nurul Hasan Shohan. Mohammad Saifuddin will get Shoriful Islam and Taskin Ahmed in the pace bowling unit while either of Nasum Ahmed and Taijul Islam will round arm as Shakib's spinning partner.

From Australian point of view skipper Wade, Alex Carey, Moises Henriques, Aston Agar, Andrew Tye and Mitchell Starc will be the key performers today but the man who can destroy Bangladesh line-up is none other than leggy Adam Zampa.

Weather forecast show drizzling over Dhaka and toss winning side must prefer to bat first and defend their total in the true sporting wicket at Mirpur.





