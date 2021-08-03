BANKING EVENT

Video
Published : Tuesday, 3 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

Bangladesh Bank (BB) General Manager Md. Forkan Hossain and AB Bank President and Managing Director (Current Charge) Sajjad Hussain exchanging documents after signing an agreements on behalf of their respective organisations, in  presence of BB Deputy Governor Ahmed Jamal, BB Executive Director A.K.M Mohiuddin Azad and other senior officials of both the organisations at a ceremony held in the city recently. Under this agreement all the branches of AB Bank will collect Passport Fees, VAT, Tax and other Govt. fees. 



