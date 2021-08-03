

IBBL Ctg branches hold webinar on Shariaah compliance

Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) Agrabad and Khatunganj corporate branches organised webinar on 'Compliance of Shariah in Banking Operations' recently. Professor Dr. Md. Sirajul Karim, Director of the bank addressed the webinar as chief guest, says a press release.Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the bank addressed as special guest.Professor Dr. Mohammad Gias Uddin Talukder, Chairman, Shariah Supervisory Committee addressed the webinar as chief discussant.Presided over by Meah Md. Barakat Ullah, Head of Agrabad Branch, the programme was also addressed by Md. Shamsuddoha, Executive Vice President and Mohammad Ehsanul Islam, Head of Khatunganj Corporate Branch. Executives and officials of Agrabad and Khatunganj Branch attended the webinar.