

MBL opens Santahar, Dupchanchia sub-branches

Santahar Sub-branch is situated in Alta Syndicate Palace, 302, Naogaon Road, Ward no.-3, Santahar, Bogura and Dupchanchia Sub-branch is in Kamrun Nahar Plaza, 127, CO Office Road, Ward no.-5, Dupchanchia, Bogura.

A. S. M. Feroz Alam, Vice Chairman; Al-Haj Akram Hossain (Humayun), Chairman, Executive Committee; M. A. Khan Belal, Chairman, Mercantile Bank Securities Ltd.; M. Amanullah, Md. Nasiruddin Choudhury and Mohammad Abdul Awal, Directors of the bank spoke as the special guests.

Mati Ul Hasan, Managing Director and CEO (CC) of the bank gave his welcome speech while Shamim Ahmed, DMD and CAMLCO of MBL gave his vote of thanks.

Deputy Managing Directors Md. Zakir Hossain, Adil Raihan, Hasne Alam and Md. Mahmood Alam Chowdhury along with invited guests and valued customers of the bank, two HOBs of controlling branch of the sub-branches, in-charges of the sub-branches and senior executives were connected virtually on the occasion.



