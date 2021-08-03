Dollar resumes downtrend after worst week since May

LONDON, Aug 2: The dollar lurched lower on Monday, back towards the one-month lows hit last week when it became clear the Fed was in no hurry to tighten policy and policymakers broadly shared Chairman Jerome Powell's view that rate rises were "a ways away".

Data from the U.S. CFTC shows speculators rowed back into the dollar in the week through July 27, with net dollar longs at $3.56 billion, the largest since last March. However, that was before the outcome of the Federal Reserve meeting where the message was unequivocally dovish.

U.S. Treasury bond yields fell after the meeting, and real yields -- adjusted for inflation -- hit record lows. The Fed's dovish post-meeting statement was echoed by Fed Governor Lael Brainard who said on Friday "employment has some distance to go".

The dollar index eased 0.14% to 91.98 by 0830 GMT, just off Friday's one-month low of 91.775. The index dropped 0.88% last week, its worst since early-May.

Earlier in July, it touched a 3-1/2-month high at 93.194 as traders had positioned for a speedy start to tapering.

Societe Generale strategist Kenneth Broux expects the dollar to trade in a range until the Fed's Jackson hole summit where many reckon it will signal the timing to start winding down stimulus.

"The dollar has had a very good few weeks and we are up 4% from the lows so some consolidation is in order," Broux said.

Markets are awaiting the July non-farm payrolls report, due on Friday, the last major jobs report before Jackson Hole. A Reuters poll forecast a 926,000 increase, the biggest for 11 months.

Broux said, however, while there could be "a bit of noise around the payrolls, in August it's all about (thin) liquidity and what message China will send".

He was referring to Beijing's recent crackdowns on a range of sectors, which caused outflows from Chinese stocks and spillovers worldwide. It also helped push the yuan to three month lows against the dollar.

While markets have since steadied and the yuan recovered to around 6.46, China's central bank pledged over the weekend to maintain a prudent, flexible and targeted monetary policy, a sign of more easing to come. Reuters



















