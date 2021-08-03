Stocks jump up, DSEX hits record on positive sentiment

Stocks jumped up on Monday pulling up indices on both the bourses - the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange) as investors took fresh stakes encouraged by the recently announced expansionary monetary policy for the next year by the Bangladesh Bank.

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE, jumped up by 56.31 points or 0.87 per cent to 6,481, the highest since its inception more than eight years back in 2013.

The blue-chip index DS30, a group of 30 prominent companies, also jumped 16.22 points up to an all-time high at 2,344, the highest since its inception on January 27, 2013. The DSE Shariah Index also rose 11.10 points to 1,412 at the close of the trading.

The market capitalisation of the DSE also hit a fresh all-time high at Tk 5,378 billion on Monday, surpassing the previous high of Tk 5,352 billion recorded just two weeks back.

Turnover, also jumped to a two-month high at Tk 21.88 billion, up 44 per cent from the previous session's turnover of Tk 15.21 billion.

Gainers took a strong lead over the losers, as out of 375 issues traded, 232 ended higher, 109 lower while 25 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

A total number of 335,029 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 764.50 million shares and mutual fund units.

Beximco - the flagship company of Beximco Group-topped the turnover list with shares worth Tk 589 million changing hands, closely followed by Saif Powertec (Tk 581 million), Orion Pharma (Tk 542 million), GPH Ispat (Tk 503 million) and Fu-Wang Ceramic (Tk 399 million).

S Alam Cold Rolled Steels was the day's best performer, posting a gain of 10 per cent while Prime Insurance was the worst loser, losing 9.89 per cent.

The CSE also ended sharply higher with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) jumped 223 points to finish at 18,858 while the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) rose 128 points to 11,318 at the close.

Of the issues traded, 231 advanced, 69 declined and 23 issues remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 33.42 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 730 million.











