Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 3 August, 2021, 10:10 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Daraz appoints new Chief Marketing Officer

Published : Tuesday, 3 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17
Business Desk

Md. Tajdin Hassan

Md. Tajdin Hassan

Country's leading e-commerce platform Daraz Bangladesh (https://www.daraz.com.bd/) has recently appointed Md. Tajdin Hassan as its Chief Marketing Officer in the Marketing Department on July 29, last.
Md. Tajdin Hassan will be responsible for managing and overseeing all the marketing-related matters of Daraz Bangladesh. Prior to joining Daraz, he worked as Chief Strategy and Digital Transformation Officer at The Daily Star. Tajdin Hassan brings with himself fourteen years of extensive experience and a successful track record in the marketing area.
On this Occasion, Tajdin Hassan- Chief Marketing Officer, Daraz Bangladesh limited, said, "With new opportunities, comes better challenges and more scope for growth. I am very excited about embracing the role of Chief Marketing Officer at Daraz Bangladesh. Daraz needs no introduction when it comes to long-established commitment and the highest quality of customer service. I am pleased to be a part of the company while it revolutionizes the e-commerce industry of Bangladesh."
Syed Mostahidal Hoq- Managing Director, Daraz Bangladesh Limited added, "Md. Tajdin Hassan is undoubtedly an excellent match for the position and a very strong asset to the marketing department of Daraz. He has gained knowledge and insight in his fourteen years of professional experience at reputed companies and organizations.  We are confident that he will deliver great results for us as the Chief Marketing Officer in the platform."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENT
IBBL Ctg branches hold webinar on Shariaah compliance
MBL opens Santahar, Dupchanchia sub-branches
HSBC H1 profits more than double
IATA urges India to lift travel curbs, price caps
Dollar resumes downtrend after worst week since May
Stocks jump up, DSEX hits record on positive sentiment
Lead acid batteries endanger environment: Experts


Latest News
China quietly sets new 'buy Chinese' targets for state companies - US sources
Osmani airport incident: 2 probe committees formed
Many BUET students not ready to sit term final exams online
IMF approves largest SDR allocation in history to boost global liquidity
Iran warns of response if security threatened after ship attack
DGHS shutters Praava Health Care
Ruling on East Jerusalem flashpoint evictions postponed
BTRC purchases telecom monitoring system
SHAREit sets sights on Bangladesh market
England’s Bangladesh tour in jeopardy
Most Read News
Bangladesh and QUAD: Demystifying myth and reality
Suspected drug dealer killed in ‘gunfight’
Six killed as truck plunges into roadside ditch
Bangladesh's Olympics journey ends   
Masterminds behind Bangabandhu’s killing will be exposed: PM
Hurry to return to Dhaka
A black day in the history of Dhaka University
Civil society, community based initiatives a must for tackling C-19
Authorities turn blind eye to public sufferings
Zverev routs Khachanov to win Olympic gold
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft