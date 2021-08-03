Daraz appoints new Chief Marketing Officer



Md. Tajdin Hassan

Md. Tajdin Hassan will be responsible for managing and overseeing all the marketing-related matters of Daraz Bangladesh. Prior to joining Daraz, he worked as Chief Strategy and Digital Transformation Officer at The Daily Star. Tajdin Hassan brings with himself fourteen years of extensive experience and a successful track record in the marketing area.

On this Occasion, Tajdin Hassan- Chief Marketing Officer, Daraz Bangladesh limited, said, "With new opportunities, comes better challenges and more scope for growth. I am very excited about embracing the role of Chief Marketing Officer at Daraz Bangladesh. Daraz needs no introduction when it comes to long-established commitment and the highest quality of customer service. I am pleased to be a part of the company while it revolutionizes the e-commerce industry of Bangladesh."

Syed Mostahidal Hoq- Managing Director, Daraz Bangladesh Limited added, "Md. Tajdin Hassan is undoubtedly an excellent match for the position and a very strong asset to the marketing department of Daraz. He has gained knowledge and insight in his fourteen years of professional experience at reputed companies and organizations. We are confident that he will deliver great results for us as the Chief Marketing Officer in the platform."









Country's leading e-commerce platform Daraz Bangladesh (https://www.daraz.com.bd/) has recently appointed Md. Tajdin Hassan as its Chief Marketing Officer in the Marketing Department on July 29, last.Md. Tajdin Hassan will be responsible for managing and overseeing all the marketing-related matters of Daraz Bangladesh. Prior to joining Daraz, he worked as Chief Strategy and Digital Transformation Officer at The Daily Star. Tajdin Hassan brings with himself fourteen years of extensive experience and a successful track record in the marketing area.On this Occasion, Tajdin Hassan- Chief Marketing Officer, Daraz Bangladesh limited, said, "With new opportunities, comes better challenges and more scope for growth. I am very excited about embracing the role of Chief Marketing Officer at Daraz Bangladesh. Daraz needs no introduction when it comes to long-established commitment and the highest quality of customer service. I am pleased to be a part of the company while it revolutionizes the e-commerce industry of Bangladesh."Syed Mostahidal Hoq- Managing Director, Daraz Bangladesh Limited added, "Md. Tajdin Hassan is undoubtedly an excellent match for the position and a very strong asset to the marketing department of Daraz. He has gained knowledge and insight in his fourteen years of professional experience at reputed companies and organizations. We are confident that he will deliver great results for us as the Chief Marketing Officer in the platform."