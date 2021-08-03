Video
Tuesday, 3 August, 2021
Business

Zoom to settle US privacy lawsuit for $85m

Published : Tuesday, 3 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 2: Zoom, the videoconferencing firm, has agreed to settle a class-action US privacy lawsuit for $85 million, it said Sunday.
The suit charged that Zoom's sharing of users' personal data with Facebook, Google and LinkedIn was a breach of privacy for millions.
While Zoom denied wrongdoing, it did agree to improve its security practices.
The settlement needs to be approved by US District Judge Lucy Koh in San Jose, California.
A Zoom spokesman told AFP: "The privacy and security of our users are top priorities for Zoom, and we take seriously the trust our users place in us.    AFP


