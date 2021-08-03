S Africa’s factory activity tumbles after unrest

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 2: South African manufacturing activity shrank at its fastest rate in 14 months in July, weighed down by tighter coronavirus lockdown restrictions and civil unrest in some parts of the country, a survey showed on Monday.

The seasonally-adjusted Absa Purchasing Managers' Index, a gauge of factory sentiment in Africa's most industrialised economy, fell to 43.5 points in July from 57.4 points in June, dropping below the 50-point mark that separates expansion from contraction.

The July PMI reading was the lowest since May 2020, Absa said in a statement.

Absa said the economy was hit by several shocks during the month, including a severe COVID-19 third wave, the associated harsher lockdown restrictions, looting and arson attacks in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng provinces. "The riots disrupted supply chains, industrial output and the demand for manufactured goods," Absa said in a statement. Reuters







