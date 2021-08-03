Video
‘Skilled workers, managers vital for export diversification’

Published : Tuesday, 3 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14

Speakers at a dialogue said it was highly required to formulate specific recommendations for creating skilled workers and managers for investment, domestic market development and export diversification.
Speakers made the remarks during a virtual dialogue on "Skills and Managers" organized by The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) Sunday.
Director General of Technical Education Department Mohammad Helal Uddin attended the dialogue as chief guest with FBCCI President Md Jasim Uddin in the chair.
Jasim Uddin said structural change in the education system is now the main challenge to provide the necessary skilled workers.
He mentioned that it is very important to create skilled managers as well as skilled workers in line with modern technology.
The FBCCI president also stressed the need for bringing quality trainers from abroad for specific training as per requirement.
He added that the academy has no connection with the industry of the country. It is especially important to provide training on information technology based industry, trade and office management.
Speaking as the chief guest, Helal Uddin said that there is a demand of about one million people every year in the manufacturing and service sectors. But there are shortages at other levels, including the training academy.
He said the department of technical education has already taken up several initiatives to work on them.
He emphasized the need for working closely with the government and the private sector to create skilled workers and managers.
FBCCI senior vice president Mostafa Azad Chowdhury, vice president Amin Helali and director Abu Naser among others addressed.    BSS


