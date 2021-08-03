Robi offers Tk 1.0 lakh life insurance on specific bundle packs

In the wake of Covid-19 pandemic situation, Robi is offering one lakh taka life insurance coverage to customers on purchase of two specific bundle packs.

Customers recharging 324 taka or 104 taka will automatically receive the insurance coverage as well as the benefits from Robi's digital health platform, Health Plus, says a press release.

Customers can avail 525 voice minutes and 512 MB data by recharging 324 taka with 30 days validity. By recharging 104 taka, customers can enjoy 170 voice minutes with 7 days validity. Life insurance amount for both the packs is one lakh taka.

Validity of life insurance for 324 taka and 104 taka packs are six months and one month respectively. The age limit of the customer for insurance coverage is between 18 to 60 years. In case of death of the registered customer, a nominated person will be able to claim insurance on behalf of the deceased customer. The nominee just needs to call 28477 in order to settle the insurance claim.

Commenting on the initiative, Robi's Chief Commercial Officer, Shihab Ahmed said, "We are happy to bring life insurance bundle facility for our customers in this trying times of Covid-19 pandemic. As the economic uncertainty over the pandemic looms, we believe this unique offer will provide some solace to our customers."




















