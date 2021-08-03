Vivo launches free doorstep delivery amidst lockdown

Keeping customers' safety in mind, vivo, a global technology company, has launched its country-wide free 'Doorstep Delivery' initiative following all safety protocols.

With a sudden rise in COVID cases in Bangladesh, vivo took this thoughtful step to offer its customers a convenient buying and delivery experience from the comfort of their homes, says a press release.

Customers can avail the benefits of the facility by calling the hotline number to place their order with their preferred e-tailers without any hassle. The free doorstep delivery service is operational 24X7, and direct requests can be placed at the vivo hotline number: 09610991079. The order is fulfilled within 24 hours.

Following the Benfen philosophy, vivo aims to support and empower consumers relying on smartphones for their work and businesses with ease of buying and provide them with seamless access to cutting edge technologies.

As part of its recent offerings, vivo has lined up innovative smartphones across the V and Y series. Most recently launched, the V21 series has been highly appreciated for its ultimate night selfie experience, while the youth-oriented Y series has gained widespread popularity for the all-round experience it provides customers with its strong battery and advanced camera specifications, becoming the most sold smartphone in the budget segment. Some of the best-selling smartphones of vivo in 2021 include V21, V21e, Y12S, Y1S, Y20G, Y51.

Speaking about the newly launched free doorstep delivery service, Sales Director of vivo Bangladesh, Sharon said, "In line with the government's move to support lockdown, vivo has decided to offer this home delivery service to support customers as well as ensure business continuity for our partners and retailers."

























