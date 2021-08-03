Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 3 August, 2021, 10:09 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Asian factory activity hit by rising costs, Delta variant

Published : Tuesday, 3 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 99

TOKYO, Aug 2: Asia's factories hit a rough patch in July as rising input costs and a new wave of coronavirus infections overshadowed solid global demand, highlighting the fragile nature of the region's recovery.
Manufacturing activity rose in export powerhouses Japan and South Korea, though firms suffered from supply chain disruptions and raw material shortages that pushed up costs.
China's factory activity growth slipped sharply in July as demand contracted for the first time in over a year, a private survey showed, broadly aligning with an official survey released on Saturday showing a slowdown in activity. read more
"Supply bottlenecks remain a constraint. But the PMIs suggest demand is cooling too, taking the heat out of price gains and weighing on activity in industry and construction," said Julian Evans-Pritchard, senior China economist at Capital Economics.
Indonesia, Vietnam and Malaysia saw factory activity shrink in July due to a resurgence in infections and stricter COVID-19 restrictions, according to private surveys.
The surveys highlight the divergence emerging across the global economy on the pace of recovery from pandemic-induced strains, which led the International Monetary Fund to downgrade this year's growth forecast for emerging Asia. read more
"The risk is that growth scars linger for longer even if activity recovers in the coming months," said Frederic Neumann, co-head of Asian Economics Research at HSBC.
"Plus, cooling export momentum, far from a temporary blip, provides a hint of what to expect in quarters to come," he said, adding that such uncertainty over the outlook would prod Asian central banks to maintain loose monetary policy.
China's Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 50.3 in July from 51.3 in June, marking the lowest level in 15 months, as rising costs clouded the outlook for the world's manufacturing hub.    Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENT
IBBL Ctg branches hold webinar on Shariaah compliance
MBL opens Santahar, Dupchanchia sub-branches
HSBC H1 profits more than double
IATA urges India to lift travel curbs, price caps
Dollar resumes downtrend after worst week since May
Stocks jump up, DSEX hits record on positive sentiment
Lead acid batteries endanger environment: Experts


Latest News
China quietly sets new 'buy Chinese' targets for state companies - US sources
Osmani airport incident: 2 probe committees formed
Many BUET students not ready to sit term final exams online
IMF approves largest SDR allocation in history to boost global liquidity
Iran warns of response if security threatened after ship attack
DGHS shutters Praava Health Care
Ruling on East Jerusalem flashpoint evictions postponed
BTRC purchases telecom monitoring system
SHAREit sets sights on Bangladesh market
England’s Bangladesh tour in jeopardy
Most Read News
Bangladesh and QUAD: Demystifying myth and reality
Suspected drug dealer killed in ‘gunfight’
Six killed as truck plunges into roadside ditch
Bangladesh's Olympics journey ends   
Masterminds behind Bangabandhu’s killing will be exposed: PM
Hurry to return to Dhaka
A black day in the history of Dhaka University
Civil society, community based initiatives a must for tackling C-19
Authorities turn blind eye to public sufferings
Zverev routs Khachanov to win Olympic gold
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft