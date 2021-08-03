Walton launches 64-megapixel penta camera phone

Bangladesh tech-giant Walton has launched its new flagship smartphone with 64-megapixel rear penta camera (meaning a five-sensor camera) set-up. Besides, there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera on the front. The phone sports many advance features including large screen full HD+ display, gaming processor, powerful RAM, ROM and side mounted fingerprint.

SM Rezwan Alam, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Walton Mobile, said that the flagship model of Primo ZX4 has been released in the market mainly considering the taste and requirements of users for devices with advanced features. This affordable smartphone will satisfy smartphone lovers with all ages.

He said, priced at 26,999 BDT, the 8.6mm slim phone has been released in eye-catching charcoal black colour. The phone can be purchased from Walton's online shop e-Plaza (eplaza.waltonbd.com) during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Customer can also buy the phone from all Walton plaza, mobile brand and retail outlets across the country if there is no lockdown.

Habibur Rahman Tuhin, Marketing In-Charge of Walton Mobile, said that the Primo ZX4 is as durable as it is visually appealing, because the phone is made entirely of 3D glass panels. It has a 6.67-inch full HD plus LTPS display with 20:9 aspect ratio entertaining screen resolution 2400 by 1080 pixels. Using different applications, watching videos, playing games, reading books or browsing the internet will be more enjoyable with the phone.

Run by Android 11 operating system, this Walton phone sports a powerful 2.05 GHz Helio G95 Octacore processor, ARM Mali-G76 MC4 GPU with 8 GB LPDDR4X RAM which will ensure high speed. The phone comes with 128 GB internal storage with 256 GB micro SD card support. For adequate power backup, the phone has a 4000mAh Li-Polymer battery with 18 watt type-C fast charging.

The phone has 5 rear camera setup with LED flash. The main sensor of the Penta camera is a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 whose aperture is 1.89. Having a 1/1.73" 6P lens which will ensure sharp and colorful shots. It also has an 8-megapixel 112 degree wide angle lens, a 5-megapixel macro lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and another 2-megapixel mono portrait lens.

Customers will get 30 day instant replacement facility with 1-year regular warranty on the 'Made in Bangladesh' tagged smartphone manufactured in Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited's own factory.







