Restaurateurs demand reopening after Aug 5



Leaders Bangladesh Restaurant Owners Association (BROA) addressing a press conference at Dhaka Reporters' Unity (DRU) Nasrul Hamid auditorium on Monday.

BROA made the demand at a press conference at Dhaka Reporters' Unity (DRU) Nasrul Hamid auditorium on Monday.

President of the Association Gazi Md. Osman Gani, Chief Adviser Khandaker Ruhul Amin, First Joint Secretary General Firoz Alam Sumon, Organizing Secretary Syed Mohammad Andalib, Treasurer Taufiqul Islam, Joint Secretary General Faisal Mahbub and others were present at the press conference.

Highlighting the restaurant sector problems amid the outbreak of Coronavirus, Imran Hassan, secretary general of the association, said the restaurant sector has been worst hit by the pandemic.

He said so far they operate limited online business or takeaway deliveries and at times using half capacity seats as per the government guidelines. But it is not possible to run business with takeaway. The number of restaurants under takeaway service is 2 to 3 percent.

Over 3 lakh employees in 80,000 restaurants work across the country and about 3 crore people are directly and indirectly involved in this sector. They are now living in inhuman condition as over 60 percent restaurants remained shuts.

Imran said desperate telephone calls are coming to central leaders from different parts of the country. They make please 'save us' we can no longer survive. "It makes us cry as well," he said. Hotel employees are also facing trouble with owner.

He said hotel owners are not getting any financial help of the government. Loans cannot be given against selling perishable products; we are not getting loans due to such instructions of Bangladesh Bank.

He criticized Bangladesh Bank not declaring restaurant business as industry. But this sector is an integral part of the tourism industry making huge contribution to the government revenue collection.

He said harassment is still going on aaaaagainst restaurant owners-workers for installing EFD machines and collecting VAT through NBR engaged third parties. The NBR is harassing us with hired people from the neighborhood, not government people, he said.

BROA leaders presented a six-point proposal. It include allowing hotel and restaurants to operate following hygienic rules and even at half capacity of their available seats. Give loans to hotel and restaurants from stimulus package, Vaccinate hotel-restaurant owners-workers on a priority basis. Provide cash or monthly food assistance to workers through mobile phones using ration.

They also wants that the government should bring the hotel-restaurant sector under a specific ministry even without giving it the status of an industry.





