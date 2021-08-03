WB clarifies proposed Refugee Policy Review Framework

In response of queries from some of the esteemed news outlets regarding the proposed Refugee Policy Review Framework, which is a global document, not specific to any countries, please find the following statement from Mercy Tembon, World Bank Country Director for Bangladesh and Bhutan:

"The World Bank is supporting the government of Bangladesh with $590 million grant financing to address the needs of the displaced Rohingya population until their safe and voluntary return to Myanmar, and to minimize the impact on the host communities.

The proposed Refugee Policy Review Framework aims at evaluating the effectiveness of the World Bank's support to refugee hosting countries across the world in their efforts to strengthen relevant policies and institutions to best manage the situation. The review for Bangladesh summarizes the existent policies, practices and implementation."





















