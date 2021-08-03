Tax collection rose by 19.21pc to Tk 2.6 trillion in FY2020-21

Revenue collection by the National Board of Revenue (NBR) in the just ended fiscal 2020-2021 grew by 19.21 per cent but fell short of Tk 41,000 crore of the revised target, according to NBR provisional estimate.

Tax officials managed to collect Tk 2,59,900 crore (near 2.6 trillion) ) in the July-June period of FY21 while the revised target was set at Tk 3.01 lakh crore for the year. NBR officials said revenue collection in 2020-21 increased against the collection of Tk 2,18,406 crore in the previous fiscal 2019-2020.

The original revenue collection target for FY21 was Tk 3.30 lakh crore that was revised downward amid a sluggish tax collection performance due to impact of the Covid outbreak on the economy. The highest Tk 97,000 crore was collected in value-added tax (VAT) while collections against income tax and customs duty stood at Tk 85,000 crore and Tk 77,000 crore respectively in the past fiscal year. The collection target was Tk 1.10 lakh crore in VAT, Tk 97,000 crore in income tax and Tk 94,000 crore in customs duty respectively for FY21.

Officials said that revenue collection usually increase in the final calculation on accumulation of data on VAT collection and withholding tax after the 15th day of each month.

They said that NBR would officially release the final revenue data soon. It was a good sign that revenue collection bounced back after a negative growth of 2.26 per cent in FY20, they said. They also added that the collection would be higher if the country had not been affected by the fresh wave of the coronavirus infection.

Revenue collection increased mainly due to an increased contribution from large taxpayers, scope for untaxed money legalisation and strong monitoring of field offices on withholding tax collection, they said.

Banks made significant operating profits that helped the large taxpayers unit (LTU) under income tax wing to achieve the target.

The NBR also got higher revenue in VAT from tobacco, cement, pharmaceutical and mobile phone companies in the past fiscal year.













